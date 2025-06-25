BLACKPINK to Debut New Song at ‘DEADLINE’ World Tour Kickoff in South Korea

BLACKPINK is officially back — and they’re bringing new music to the stage. YG Entertainment has confirmed that the global K-pop sensation will debut a brand-new song during the kickoff concert of their highly anticipated DEADLINE world tour on July 5 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

While fans have been speculating about a BLACKPINK comeback for months, the news follows YG’s announcement earlier this month (June 9) that the group was filming a new music video. Until now, details surrounding their return have been kept under tight wraps.

According to Naver and Korea Times, a YG representative said:

“There were many discussions about how to announce the new song, and we decided to premiere it at the Goyang concert, which marks the starting point of the ‘DEADLINE’ world tour and a moment to reunite with our fans.”

Although the official release date and music video for the track are still under wraps, this surprise live premiere marks BLACKPINK’s first new group material since their BORN PINK era.

The group — comprised of Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo — has kept busy with individual projects throughout 2024, from solo releases to brand collaborations and acting roles. But fans have eagerly awaited a full-group comeback. The DEADLINE tour will not only reunite them onstage, but it now also sets the stage for a new era of BLACKPINK music.

This strategic live debut echoes a growing trend in K-pop, where world tours double as launchpads for major releases — blending the excitement of performance with the thrill of surprise premieres.

More information on the track’s digital release and video is expected in the coming weeks. Until then, all eyes are on Goyang Stadium, where BLACKPINK will unveil the future of their sound.