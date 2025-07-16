Oasis Reunion 2025: Teen Arrested Over Planned Knife Attack at Cardiff Concert

A serious security threat cast a dark shadow over the highly anticipated Oasis Reunion 2025 concert in Cardiff. Authorities arrested a 17-year-old who had been planning a mass stabbing at the Principality Stadium on July 4, where the iconic Britpop band was set to perform their long-awaited comeback show.

The teen, whose identity remains protected due to legal restrictions, reportedly intended to emulate Axel Rudakubana—the Southport killer who murdered three children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in 2024. Inspired by that horrific act, the Cardiff suspect aimed to attack as many concertgoers as possible before being stopped.

According to The Times, the teenager was discovered through online messages shared via Snapchat, where an acquaintance alerted authorities. His family, already concerned about his behavior, had urged him to see a psychologist earlier in June. That session proved crucial, as the specialist reported the boy after he praised Rudakubana’s actions.

Further investigations revealed the teen had been researching the Southport killer, saving graphic images related to the attack, and downloading extremist materials, including an Al-Qaeda training manual. Despite the disturbing details, current legal assessments have not classified the planned act as terrorism.

He appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 21 and awaits further trial in Crown Court. Thanks to the swift intervention of concerned individuals and professionals, what could have been a devastating tragedy was prevented—ensuring the Oasis reunion proceeded without incident.

As the music world celebrates the return of a legendary band, this incident is a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance in large public gatherings.