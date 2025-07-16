Kraftwerk’s Ralf Hütter in Rome: Music Visionary Talks Robots, Art & the Future

In a rare public appearance, Ralf Hütter, co-founder of Kraftwerk and one of the most influential figures in 20th-century music, was recently in Rome for Kraftwerk – The Man Machine, a minimalist yet powerful exhibition featuring archival visuals curated by Hütter himself. Set in the atmospheric early-1900s venue Spazio Indipendenza, the installation showcases concert backdrops, photos, and multimedia pieces—art that renders music visible.

Now 78, Hütter remains sharp, dressed entirely in black, radiating calm energy as he discusses his ongoing passion for performance and cycling. With Kraftwerk tour dates lined up in Amsterdam, Lajatico, and Taormina, he plans to travel by bike with his crew—a nod to the timeless Tour de France spirit.

Hütter speaks of post-war Germany as a creative void that demanded reinvention. From those roots came a sound that influenced everyone from David Bowie and Ryūichi Sakamoto to the Detroit techno pioneers. “We always worked across mediums,” he explains, referencing Bauhaus aesthetics, analog visuals, and industrial design. “Our music had to be seen, not just heard.”

When asked about AI, Hütter draws a clear distinction: “Kraftwerk is an artistic intelligence, not an artificial one.” Their robot imagery was never about automation—it was metaphor, humor, and commentary on identity. “Robots let artists have a life,” he laughs, recalling when manikins performed in their place on TV in the ‘70s.

Despite the passage of time, his optimism remains. “We started during social unrest. Technology offered hope. It still can.” In 2025, Kraftwerk continues as a living work of art—where every note, visual, and silence tells a story of a future imagined decades ago.