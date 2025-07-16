back to top
Greek Edition

BLACKPINK Makes History with Sold-Out “DEADLINE” Tour Launch at SoFi Stadium

K-pop queens Jisoo, LISA, JENNIE, and Rosé kick off their global stadium tour with a record-breaking double show in Los Angeles.

By Echo Langford
In
Latest K-Pop Music News Releases

BLACKPINK has once again cemented their status as global icons by launching their “DEADLINE” North American tour with two sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 12 and 13, 2025. This groundbreaking feat makes them the first girl group ever to headline and sell out back-to-back concerts at the massive venue, drawing a total of over 100,000 fans across two nights.

Comprising Jisoo, LISA, JENNIE, and Rosé, the K-pop supergroup delivered a powerhouse performance that blended fierce choreography, live vocals, and cinematic visuals. Their stage presence electrified the crowd, kicking off what promises to be a landmark global tour.

After conquering L.A., BLACKPINK is set to bring the “DEADLINE” tour to Chicago, Toronto, and New York, before heading to Europe and Asia, with stadium stops in Milan, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. Each date is already generating massive anticipation, reinforcing their global appeal.

- Advertisement -

Adding to the excitement, the group recently dropped their new single “JUMP”, which skyrocketed to No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in over 60 countries and topped YouTube’s Worldwide Trending and Popular Rising charts. The track blends BLACKPINK’s signature charisma with bold beats and lyrical firepower—setting the tone for this tour era.

- Advertisement -

Dive Deeper on Hit-Channel:

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved