BLACKPINK Makes History with Sold-Out “DEADLINE” Tour Launch at SoFi Stadium

BLACKPINK has once again cemented their status as global icons by launching their “DEADLINE” North American tour with two sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 12 and 13, 2025. This groundbreaking feat makes them the first girl group ever to headline and sell out back-to-back concerts at the massive venue, drawing a total of over 100,000 fans across two nights.

Comprising Jisoo, LISA, JENNIE, and Rosé, the K-pop supergroup delivered a powerhouse performance that blended fierce choreography, live vocals, and cinematic visuals. Their stage presence electrified the crowd, kicking off what promises to be a landmark global tour.

After conquering L.A., BLACKPINK is set to bring the “DEADLINE” tour to Chicago, Toronto, and New York, before heading to Europe and Asia, with stadium stops in Milan, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. Each date is already generating massive anticipation, reinforcing their global appeal.

Adding to the excitement, the group recently dropped their new single “JUMP”, which skyrocketed to No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in over 60 countries and topped YouTube’s Worldwide Trending and Popular Rising charts. The track blends BLACKPINK’s signature charisma with bold beats and lyrical firepower—setting the tone for this tour era.