Travis Scott Drops “Kick Out” Music Video Without 21 Savage—Fans React to Solo Version

Travis Scott has officially released the music video for “Kick Out”, one of the most talked-about tracks from his latest album, JACKBOYS 2. The visual arrives just a day after the drop of his “DUMBO” video and continues the project’s gritty, cinematic style.

In a bold shift from the original version debuted at Coachella, the final cut of “Kick Out” omits 21 Savage’s ad-libs, leaving Scott fully in command of the track. The stripped-down version enhances the raw energy of the song, placing a sharper spotlight on Travis’s flow and lyrical delivery. The unexpected removal has sparked debate among fans—some citing artistic intent, others pointing to potential clearance issues.

Visually, the “Kick Out” video embraces contrast. One scene finds Travis fishing by a peaceful lake, while the next plunges him into a neon-lit nightclub. A touching moment features a cameo from his daughter, Stormi, offering a rare personal glimpse into his life. The inclusion of Tom Sachs artwork nods to Travis’s ongoing collaborations through his Cactus Jack creative brand.

Sonically, the track channels the industrial aggression of early Rodeo mixed with Utopia-era paranoia. Dark synths, distorted basslines, and shadowy visuals align perfectly with the moody atmosphere of JACKBOYS 2.

With “Kick Out,” Travis Scott delivers not only a bold visual narrative but also a confident solo performance that redefines the track’s impact—cementing his place as a fearless, evolving creative force in 2025.