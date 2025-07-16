Bad Bunny Drops Surprise Single “Alambre Púa” to Kick Off Puerto Rico Residency

Bad Bunny has once again shifted the boundaries of music marketing and fan engagement. On July 11, he launched his highly anticipated 30-night residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico with the surprise release of his new single, “Alambre Púa” (Barbed Wire), alongside a captivating music video.

The track, which fuses bomba and plena rhythms with modern electronic production, explores themes of lost love, intimacy, and emotional vulnerability. Lyrics like “Si me deja’ te hago un bebé” and “Como tú ninguna se ve” give the song an aching, passionate tone. The song was co-written by Bad Bunny with producers Tainy and Luis Ahmed Irizarry, marking his first release since “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” in January.

The video opens on a mysterious, sensual scene of a woman dancing on a beach—only to reveal it’s a set, mirroring the emotional illusion of memories and dreams. It closes with the phrase “No me quiero ir de aquí”—also the title of the residency—underscoring Bad Bunny’s strong connection to Puerto Rico and the intentional artistry behind his every move.

- Advertisement -

With this surprise drop, Bad Bunny continues to blend his Puerto Rican heritage with cutting-edge pop culture, captivating global audiences while paying homage to his roots. “Alambre Púa” not only electrifies the start of his historic residency—it sets the tone for a new era in Latin music.

Listen: Bad Bunny – Alambre Púa