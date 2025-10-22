How do Oasis sound with their new guitarist?

Last night, Oasis performed in Seoul, South Korea, marking their first show without guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, who has temporarily stepped back from the tour to continue treatment for prostate cancer. Filling in for him is Mike Moore, the longtime guitarist from Liam Gallagher’s solo band, who has been performing alongside Liam since 2017.

Bonehead announced that he would be “taking a step back for a few shows” to focus on “the next phase of treatment,” assuring fans that “things are going well” and that he’ll be “back soon.”

According to Bonehead, Mike Moore will play in his place during the band’s shows in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney, before he returns to the lineup for the South American leg of the tour, which kicks off on November 15 in Argentina.

During their first show with Moore, Oasis paid a playful tribute to their absent bandmate. In true Oasis fashion, the group brought a cardboard cutout of Bonehead on stage—right next to another cutout of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Bonehead responded online with his signature wit: “Suonate forte, amigos” (“Play loud, my friends”).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQEY4sqDDcv/

Videos from the Seoul concert show the band in top form, with Mike Moore seamlessly fitting into Oasis’ stage chemistry. Fans flooded social media with clips of “Wonderwall,” “Live Forever,” and “Champagne Supernova,” praising the energy and emotion of the performance despite the temporary lineup change.

The Oasis 2025 World Tour continues with stops in Tokyo (Japan), Melbourne, and Sydney, before Bonehead rejoins the band for the highly anticipated South American leg later this fall.