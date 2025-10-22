The NFL is standing its ground — and standing with Bad Bunny. Commissioner Roger Goodell has reaffirmed that the Puerto Rican superstar will headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, brushing off a wave of political backlash from conservative figures, including Donald Trump. The decision, he insists, is deliberate and cultural, not political.

Speaking at the NFL’s fall owners meeting, Goodell called Bad Bunny “one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world,” adding that the choice was “carefully thought through.” He reminded reporters that every halftime act attracts some controversy, but this one, he believes, will be an “exciting and united moment” for the hundreds of millions watching worldwide.

The remarks come after weeks of debate that turned a pop culture announcement into a political flashpoint.

The Backlash and the Politics of Pop

When Apple Music and the NFL announced on September 28 that Bad Bunny would take center stage at the 2026 Super Bowl, conservative commentators erupted. Former president Donald Trump went on Newsmax calling the choice “absolutely ridiculous,” admitting he didn’t even know who Bad Bunny was. Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski went further, threatening that ICE agents would “be present at the Super Bowl” to target undocumented immigrants — a statement that quickly went viral and drew outrage from fans and artists alike.

The criticism, much of it tinged with xenophobia, centers on the fact that Bad Bunny performs primarily in Spanish and has previously spoken out against Trump’s immigration policies. Yet for many, that’s exactly why this moment matters: a Spanish-speaking artist headlining one of America’s biggest cultural events marks a shift in who gets to define mainstream entertainment.

Bad Bunny’s Global Moment

Bad Bunny — born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — has long blurred borders between Latin and global pop. From Grammy wins to headlining Coachella, he’s redefined what global superstardom looks like without ever abandoning his roots. His 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti became the most streamed record in the world, and his 2024 tour Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar broke attendance records across continents.

The upcoming Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance in Santa Clara, California, will be his only U.S. show in 2026. His Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour deliberately skips American arenas, reportedly over concerns about ICE raids. In an interview with I-D magazine, Bad Bunny said he wanted to focus on his Puerto Rican residency and “make a statement about where I feel safest performing.”

That context gives this Super Bowl show even more weight — a rare U.S. stage appearance, backed by the NFL itself.

Goodell’s Cultural Gamble

Roger Goodell’s defense of Bad Bunny isn’t just about music — it’s about what the NFL wants the Super Bowl to represent. In recent years, the league has made efforts to diversify its halftime lineup, from Beyoncé and Shakira to Rihanna and The Weeknd. Each of those shows came with its own wave of criticism, yet all became defining pop culture moments.

By locking in Bad Bunny, the NFL is betting on global appeal over political appeasement. As Goodell put it, the league aims to deliver “a performance that reflects the excitement and unity of the game.” In a fragmented media era, that’s a powerful message — and a smart business move. Bad Bunny’s fanbase spans Gen Z, millennials, and the Spanish-speaking world, guaranteeing massive engagement across social platforms and international broadcasts.

Shakira, who shared the Super Bowl stage with Jennifer Lopez in 2020 (and featured Bad Bunny during her set), told Variety: “I’m so proud that Bad Bunny, who represents not only Latin culture but also how universal Spanish-language music has become, is getting to perform on the biggest stage in the world.”

What This Means for the Industry

The Super Bowl has always been more than a football game — it’s America’s cultural mirror. Putting Bad Bunny at its center in 2026 sends a clear signal: the global sound is no longer an outsider’s voice; it’s the mainstream. For young Latino fans and bilingual listeners, this is a watershed moment — one that validates their presence in spaces that once ignored them.

For the NFL, it’s a high-stakes but calculated move. The league knows it can’t afford to look out of touch with younger and more diverse audiences. And for Bad Bunny, it’s another step in his ongoing mission to redefine what a “global superstar” looks and sounds like.

FAQ

1. Why did the NFL choose Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Roger Goodell said the decision was “carefully thought through” and based on Bad Bunny’s global influence and popularity across diverse audiences.

2. What did Donald Trump say about Bad Bunny?

Trump called the decision “ridiculous” during a Newsmax interview, admitting he didn’t know who the artist was.

3. Will Bad Bunny perform in Spanish at the Super Bowl?

Yes, the artist is expected to perform primarily in Spanish, continuing his commitment to representing Latin music globally.