Depeche Mode are extending the story of their acclaimed Memento Mori era with a brand-new concert film and live album. The film, titled M, and the accompanying double live release Memento Mori: Mexico City, will arrive on December 5 across multiple formats including CD, DVD, Blu-ray, and vinyl.

Directed by Fernando Frías de la Parra, the Mexican filmmaker behind I’m No Longer Here, M captures the band’s electrifying shows at Foro Sol Stadium in Mexico City during their 2023 world tour — a run that marked Depeche Mode’s first without founding member Andy Fletcher, who passed away in 2022.

A Cinematic Journey Through Music and Mortality

The film isn’t just a concert documentary. As Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan explained in a statement, M “is about the deep connection between music, culture, and people — and Fernando Frías did a beautiful job telling that story through the lens of Mexican culture and our shows in Mexico City.”

Frías weaves together high-definition live footage with vignettes exploring Mexico’s unique relationship with death — a recurring theme that mirrors Memento Mori’s contemplative tone. The result, according to early festival reviews, is part concert film, part cultural essay — a visual reflection of the band’s long-standing fascination with faith, loss, and transcendence.

M premiered earlier this year at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival and will open in theaters globally on October 28, screening at over 2,500 cinemas across 60 countries before its physical release in December.

Multiple Editions and Formats

Fans will be able to choose between several formats:

CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray bundles of Depeche Mode: M, which include both the feature film and the full concert film Memento Mori: Mexico City.

Standalone 2×CD and 4×LP vinyl editions of the live album, complete with exclusive live photos from the Foro Sol performances.

The film packages will be split into two discs: the first featuring Frías’ complete cinematic version, blending concert visuals with narrative sequences, and the second presenting the full setlist from the band’s three-night stand in Mexico City.

Each package also includes the live album itself, recorded during those sold-out nights and clocking in at more than two hours of music.

Unreleased Bonus Tracks and New Single

Beyond the live recordings, the Memento Mori: Mexico City album features four previously unreleased tracks from the Memento Mori studio sessions — “Survive,” “Life 2.0,” “Give Yourself to Me,” and “In the End.”

The latter, “In the End,” will be released as a digital single on October 24, accompanied by previously unseen visuals from the Mexico City shows. These songs were initially recorded during the band’s 2022 sessions but left off the final Memento Mori album. Their inclusion here gives fans a final glimpse into the emotional landscape that shaped the record.

A Tribute to Fans and a Fallen Friend

For Depeche Mode, the Mexico City concerts carried profound significance. The Memento Mori tour was their first major world tour as a duo, following the death of keyboardist and co-founder Andy Fletcher. Mexico, long one of the band’s most devoted markets, offered an emotional setting — with fans singing every lyric to songs like “Enjoy the Silence” and “Never Let Me Down Again.”

“Mexico City has always been a spiritual place for us,” said Martin Gore in a statement. “To perform Memento Mori there felt like coming full circle — surrounded by energy, emotion, and love. Fernando captured that perfectly.”

Tracklist — Memento Mori: Mexico City

01. Intro

02. My Cosmos Is Mine

03. Wagging Tongue

04. Walking in My Shoes

05. It’s No Good

06. Sister of Night

07. In Your Room

08. Everything Counts

09. Precious

10. Speak to Me

11. Home

12. Soul With Me

13. Ghosts Again

14. I Feel You

15. A Pain That I’m Used To

16. World in My Eyes

17. Wrong

18. Stripped

19. John the Revelator

20. Enjoy the Silence

21. Waiting for the Night

22. Just Can’t Get Enough

23. Never Let Me Down Again

24. Personal Jesus

Bonus Tracks:

25. Survive

26. Life 2.0

27. Give Yourself to Me

28. In the End

Pre-Orders and Screenings

M will premiere in select theaters worldwide on October 28, followed by its physical and digital release on December 5. Fans can pre-order the film and live album via Depeche Mode’s official store and participating retailers.

The screenings promise an immersive audiovisual experience, with surround sound mixes and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

Why It Matters

With M and Memento Mori: Mexico City, Depeche Mode continue to prove their mastery of merging sound, emotion, and philosophy. Few acts can transform grief into art so elegantly — and fewer still can turn it into a communal celebration that bridges cultures. The project also highlights the band’s deep bond with their Latin American audience, reaffirming that even after four decades, Depeche Mode remain both timeless and relevant.