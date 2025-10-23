Selena Gomez is back with brand-new music. At midnight on October 23, the 33-year-old pop star and actress unveiled her latest single, “In the Dark,” which appears on the Season 2 soundtrack of the Netflix romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This.

The track, co-produced by Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Louis Bell, and co-written with Ali Tamposi and Justin Tranter, blends shimmering synths, driving bass, and emotional dance-pop energy — a sound that recalls Gomez’s Revival era.

“I’ll be there when you lose yourself / To remind you of who you are,” Gomez sings. “And I’ll be there like nobody else / You’re so beautiful in the dark.”

Alongside the song, Gomez released a retro-inspired music video, directed in sleek 1980s style. It opens with her in a black leotard lounging on a white chaise before cutting to shadowy, smoke-filled shots of the singer in a two-piece outfit and leather jacket. Gomez teased the clip on Instagram Stories a day before release, writing, “Thought it’d be fun to add a little Revival to it.”

“This is just a little nostalgia droplet and I hope you love it. 🖤” she added in her Instagram caption.

The video reportedly took less than eight hours to film, and fans have praised its moody visuals and emotional depth, calling it “vintage Selena energy” and “a perfect bridge between Revival and Rare.”

“In the Dark” marks Gomez’s first solo release since her collaborative album with Benny Blanco, I Said I Love You First, which dropped in March 2025. The couple, who married earlier this year in a private California ceremony, previously worked together on hits like Same Old Love (2015) and I Can’t Get Enough (2019).

The new song also arrives on the same day as Nobody Wants This Season 2’s premiere on Netflix. The series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, alongside Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Stephanie Faracy, and Michael Hitchcock. Its 19-track soundtrack features an all-star lineup including Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Finneas, Role Model, and Teddy Swims.

With “In the Dark,” Gomez once again proves her strength in merging cinematic emotion with sleek pop aesthetics — offering fans a shimmering, nostalgic anthem that captures both vulnerability and confidence.