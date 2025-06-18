Oasis Live ’25: Pop-Up Fan Stores Announced Ahead of Historic Reunion Tour

Oasis is officially back—and they’re kicking off their reunion in true rockstar style. Ahead of their Live ’25 tour launch on July 4 in Cardiff, the band has announced a series of pop-up fan stores across the UK and Ireland, giving fans early access to exclusive merchandise and limited-edition drops.

The first Oasis Live ’25 Fan Store opens in Manchester on June 20 and runs through July 27. Though the exact location remains under wraps, similar stores are expected in Cardiff, London, Edinburgh, Dublin and Birmingham, with more details arriving soon.

The pop-ups promise more than just typical tour merch. Fans can expect exclusive collaborations, rare collectibles, and products not available anywhere else. While a portion of the merchandise will be available online, many items will be exclusive to the in-person experience.

This merch blitz follows the massive buzz since Oasis announced their long-awaited reunion—marking the first time Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform together since 2009. With a 41-date global tour planned, the momentum is unstoppable.

The band has tapped Warner Music’s WMX division to manage the fan experience, and Amazon recently joined the party by releasing a retro-inspired Oasis collection featuring classics like the Knebworth ‘96 tee.

Liam has already hinted on social media that rehearsals sound “f–king FILTHY,” with Joey Waronker joining the classic lineup alongside Bonehead, Gem Archer, Andy Bell, and the Gallaghers.

The pop-up stores are more than a retail experience—they’re the beginning of Oasis’ return to rock supremacy.