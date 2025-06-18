back to top
The Mantis Shrimp Punches Like a Bullet — and It Can Shatter Glass

This tiny marine creature packs one of the fastest and most violent strikes in the animal kingdom — complete with underwater shockwaves.

By Adrian Voss
SciTech Health Hub
Mantis shrimp delivers fastest punch in the animal kingdom

It may look like a rainbow-colored shrimp, but the mantis shrimp is a living weapon — and one of the strongest punchers on Earth.

This vibrant marine crustacean can launch its punch at 50 mph, reaching full speed in just milliseconds. That’s faster than the blink of a human eye. It uses raptorial appendages — specialized limbs that act like spring-loaded clubs — to unleash devastating strikes.

The result? A blow comparable to a bullet, strong enough to stun, kill, or even vaporize its prey in the blink of an eye.

And it gets wilder: The force of the punch generates shockwaves that can shatter thick aquarium glass — yes, real aquariums have cracked under its fury.

That’s not sci-fi — it’s raw biomechanics.

But there’s more: Each punch causes cavitation, a violent bubble collapse that releases heat, light, and sound. Scientists say temperatures inside these bubbles can momentarily rival the surface of the Sun.

In simple terms, this shrimp throws miniature underwater explosions with every strike.

Despite its small size, the mantis shrimp has become a symbol of evolutionary engineering — turning speed, power, and physics into a weapon so advanced it’s inspiring materials science and robotics.

In nature’s fight club, size doesn’t matter — but having the perfect punch does.

SciTech Health Hub

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

