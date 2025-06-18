Fred again.., Skepta & Plaqueboymax Drop “Victory Lap” With Explosive Twitch Debut and Pop-Up Rave

Fred again.. has returned in 2025 with an electrifying new single, “Victory Lap,” teaming up with grime heavyweight Skepta and genre-defying artist Plaqueboymax. The collaboration officially dropped on June 18 with a high-voltage livestream on Twitch and the surprise announcement of a pop-up rave at the Brooklyn Paramount—sparking an instant frenzy online and offline.

This marks Fred again..’s first release of the year and a sonic evolution of his signature emotional production. Layered with Skepta’s razor-sharp grime bars and Plaqueboymax’s versatile flow, “Victory Lap” bridges the UK underground with global digital culture. It’s more than a track—it’s a moment, capturing three creative forces at the peak of experimentation.

The Twitch premiere was a masterstroke of modern music rollout. Instead of a conventional drop, fans were treated to a raw, communal experience where the energy of the crowd pulsed in real time. Moments later, the surprise rave was revealed, drawing massive crowds to the Brooklyn Paramount, with ticket demand reaching chaos-level virality on social media.

Skepta, fresh off his collab with Playboi Carti, brings a renewed fire to the mix, while Plaqueboymax—riding high from his ATLANTA and Five Forever albums—cements his status as both a streaming icon and a musical innovator.

“Victory Lap” is out now via Atlantic Records UK and already shaping up to be one of summer 2025’s most impactful anthems. With its global debut strategy and flawless blend of styles, this track proves that the future of music is live, digital, and deeply collaborative.

Fred again.., Skepta & Plaqueboymax – Victory Lap