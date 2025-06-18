Kesha Unleashes Wild & Liberating “Boy Crazy” Video Ahead of New Album Period

Kesha is back—and she’s boy crazy in the best way. The pop renegade just dropped the chaotic, playful, and unabashedly NSFW visual for “Boy Crazy,” the latest single off her upcoming independent album Period, set to release July 4 via her own Kesha Records.

Co-directed with Brett Loudermilk and Zain Curtis, the “Boy Crazy” video doubles as a tongue-in-cheek celebration of sensuality, excess, and freedom. The visuals open with Kesha at the head of a Last Supper-style banquet table, surrounded by a wildly diverse group of men, setting the tone for a video that gleefully tosses out the rulebook.

Throughout the video, she rides piggyback on a man while holding a fishing rod with a pink thong dangling from the hook, lounges in a vintage car exhaling glamor, and partakes in a hose-spraying, pixel-blurred montage of debauchery. From makeouts to mooning, the montage pushes boundaries while never losing its sense of fun. The final image? Kesha feeding a man from her breast while smirking straight at the camera.

The cast features familiar faces from L.A.’s underground and nightlife scenes, including Horsegurl3000, Bonavega, Brooks Ginnan, and more—an intentional move by Kesha to ground the chaos in queer, inclusive authenticity.

“Boy Crazy” isn’t just a visual feast—it’s part of a broader statement. Period marks Kesha’s first fully independent album after founding Kesha Records in 2024. Backed by ADA Worldwide (Warner Music Group’s indie division), the release follows earlier singles “Joyride,” “Yippe-Ki-Yay” featuring T-Pain, and “Delusional.”

“I want my work to be a beacon of light and goodness,” Kesha said when launching her label. “This is about reclaiming my story—and making space for others to do the same.”

The Boy Crazy video premiered to viral acclaim online, proving Kesha’s ability to adapt to the visual-driven demands of today’s music scene. With Period on the horizon and a tour featuring Slayyyter and Rose Gray already underway, Kesha’s next chapter is loud, proud, and entirely her own.