Cardi B’s “Outside” Heats Up Summer 2025 With Explosive New Anthem

Cardi B is making a scorching comeback in 2025 with her brand-new single “Outside,” set to release this Friday, June 20. This marks her first solo drop of the year and a bold return to the mic after teasing fans for months with viral snippets on TikTok and Instagram.

A Bronx celebration through and through, “Outside” arrives with cover art that captures pure New York summer energy—overflowing fire hydrants, street party remnants, and a gritty, unapologetic vibe. This isn’t just music; it’s Cardi reclaiming her throne as the queen of summer soundtracks.

With lyrics like “I’ve been cuffed up too long, let me remind n—as,” the track is rumored to reference her fresh start post-Offset and her headline-making romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs. It’s raw, it’s loud, and it’s Cardi—fully unfiltered.

The single is a taste of her much-anticipated second album, a follow-up to her 5x Platinum debut Invasion of Privacy. She’s promised it’s “messy,” and if “Outside” is any indication, fans are in for a wild ride.

Between her Met Gala appearances, Smurfs soundtrack collabs, and full-time mom duties (including baby Blossom’s Instagram debut), Cardi B is balancing it all. Now, with “Outside,” she’s setting the tone for summer 2025—and it’s blazing hot.