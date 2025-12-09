Fans spent months manifesting it like a full-time job. TikTok edits, forum theories, blurry “leaks,” even people planning imaginary trips to Knebworth. But the Oasis 2026 comeback fantasy just hit a brutal wall: Liam Gallagher himself.

The indie internet woke up to a plot twist straight from the Gallagher handbook. After weeks of cryptic vibes, subtle teases and that classic “maybe, maybe not” tone Liam likes to play with, he hopped back onto X (the app, not the band’s 2000 album… unfortunately) and basically said: forget it. Oasis aren’t doing a thing in 2026.

And he didn’t sugarcoat it. Because why would he?

- Advertisement -

Liam Goes Full Liam on X

The whole thing started when a fan begged him: “Announce the 2026 dates, mate.”

Liam’s response? A clean, cold shutdown:

“Sorry, we’re not doing anything in 2026.”

Another user asked about the big dream: Oasis returning to Knebworth. You know, the iconic field where they basically became British rock mythology. Liam replied that “nothing will happen next year” and that it’s simply “not happening.”

We’re not doing anything in 2026 sorry — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 6, 2025

In Gallagher-speak, that’s the equivalent of slamming the door, locking it, and throwing the key into the Mancunian rain.

One fan tried guilt-tripping him: “You’ve got nothing else to do.”

Liam hit back with a classic: “I’m not doing anything until 2027. I mean it. Merry Christmas.”

Peak Liam energy.

ITS NOT HAPPENING — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 6, 2025

- Advertisement -

So What About That “Reflection Period”?

A few weeks ago, an official statement mentioned that the band was in a “period of reflection” after the 2025 tour plans. That wording screamed PR-cautious optimism, making fans think Europe 2026 could be on the table. Italy was buzzing. France too. Half of Twitter convinced itself that a new Knebworth was brewing.

Then Liam did what Liam always does: detonated the hype with a one-liner.

To be fair, Gallagher tweets should come with a warning label: “Believe at your own risk.” The man switches tone faster than TikTok switches trends. Even so, these new posts feel more final. Less teasing, more “leave me alone, I mean it.”