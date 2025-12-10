Blood For Blood Return With First Song in 21 Years

Blood For Blood Crash Back Into Hardcore With First Song in 21 Years and a New Deal With Roadrunner Records

Boston hardcore doesn’t do soft landings. It kicks the door in, spits on the floor, and tells you to crank the volume. So when Blood For Blood suddenly re-emerged after years of silence, nobody expected a nostalgic victory lap. And they didn’t deliver one. They delivered artillery.

The legendary Boston crew, infamous for shaping the late ’90s and early ’00s hardcore underground, has officially returned with “You’re Gonna Have To Kill Me,” their first new song since 2004. And they’re not easing back in. They’re signed to Roadrunner Records now, a label move that instantly sets the tone: this comeback isn’t casual, it’s a campaign.

The new single hits exactly like a band that hasn’t forgotten who they are. It’s classic Blood For Blood energy — the kind of gritty, steel-toothed hardcore that sounds like it crawled straight out of a basement show in 1999, still sweating through an old Dickies jacket. Barreling drums, gang-vocal shouts, metallic bite, and that unmistakable salty-dog attitude that refuses to pretend everything’s fine. It’s raw, loud, and super aware of the culture it’s walking back into.

Frontman Rob Lind spelled out the song’s intent: a hard stare at pop culture’s obsession with outlaw aesthetics — everyone playing at being wild or dangerous for clout. The track mocks that whole vibe, but Lind says it lands on a strangely hopeful note. And he’s right. Somewhere beneath the grit and growl, there’s a glimmer of survival, a sense of pushing through when life turns you into a villain in your own story.

For longtime fans, it’s a pretty emotional hit. Blood For Blood didn’t just disappear, they essentially went into exile — multiple hiatuses, a final album back in 2004, and then nothing but rumors, memories, and bootleg clips from the golden era of Boston hardcore. Their surprise appearance at FTC Boston this month already had the scene buzzing. But dropping new music? And signing to Roadrunner? That’s a seismic shift.

And it gets better: the band is going back on the road. They’ve confirmed a run of spring 2026 US dates with Skinhead, one of the most talked-about projects in today’s heavy underground. Plus, a major European festival stop in November.

Blood For Blood 2026 Tour Dates

04/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch

04/11 — Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East

04/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

04/19 — Berkeley, CA @ The Cornerstone

05/30 — Detroit, MI @ Tied Down Fest

11/20 — Netherlands @ Revolution Calling Fest

