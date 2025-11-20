For months, Oasis fans have been walking around like it’s 1996 again — bucket hats on, pints raised, convinced a full-blown reunion tour was basically locked in for 2026. But Liam Gallagher just dropped a plot twist that’s wiping the smug grin off half the internet. Turns out, nothing is officially decided. Not even close.

The hype train didn’t appear out of nowhere. It was Liam himself who threw gasoline on the fire, cracking open a door fans have kept bolted shut for more than a decade. During his massive Wembley gig in September, he casually told the crowd “see you next year,” a line that immediately sent Britpop Twitter into meltdown. Add the fact that 2026 marks 30 years since the iconic Knebworth shows, and suddenly the reunion felt not only possible, but inevitable.

Then there was his cryptic X energy. When a fan asked if he felt sad the tour was ending soon, Liam replied, “Actually I’m not, because I know things you don’t know.” When pressed for details, he simply said: “Google it.” Classic Liam mischief. Fans did Google it, spiraled, celebrated, screamed, made TikToks — the whole nine yards.

But now? The man himself is walking it back.

Liam Gallagher: “We still need to talk about it”

Responding to another round of tweets this week, Liam admitted that the comments he made about 2026 apparently ruffled some feathers — you can guess in which camp. He said people around the Oasis universe reacted with “a bit of disapproval and some confusion,” which, given the Gallagher family history, might be the understatement of the century.

He clarified the situation:

Yeah, he’ll be touring next year. And the year after. And likely until he physically can’t anymore. But whether those tours say “Oasis” on the poster? That’s still up in the air.

“If it were up to me,” he added, “we’d be on tour until the day we die, because it’s the best thing in the world. But unfortunately it’s not just up to me.”

A rare moment of honesty from the king of chaos, and honestly, it hits.

To another fan panicking about the implications, Liam responded bluntly: “I can’t magically make a tour appear.” It’ll be what it’ll be. And yeah, that’s probably for the best.

For context, the last announced date of the reunion run (as it exists now, which is basically Liam playing Oasis songs with Noel-less Oasis members) is November 23 at São Paulo’s Morumbi Stadium. The tour kicked off in July in Cardiff, after selling out so fast you’d think Britpop cured aging.

Behind the scenes: the Wembley tragedy and what fans didn’t see

While the reunion noise has been dominating headlines, another story has been unfolding quietly — and it’s a painful one.

Police have officially closed the initial investigation into the death of Lee Claydon, the 45-year-old fan who fell from a Wembley tier after the August 2 Oasis show. He was taken to the stadium’s medical center but died shortly after from multiple injuries.

Authorities have ruled it a “tragic accident,” saying no other individuals were involved. That doesn’t mean the case is fully wrapped, though. A deeper inquest is scheduled for February 26, 2026, along with a full police report. The incident sparked a conversation about venue safety, especially in high-intensity shows where alcohol flows like tap water.

Fans who spoke to The Guardian described slippery floors soaked in beer, lax security, and crowds leaning dangerously over railings. If you’ve ever been at an Oasis-adjacent show, you know the culture: loud, euphoric, rowdy, fueled by pints and nostalgia. According to The Times, the band’s London concerts saw an estimated 250,000 pints consumed — roughly two million pounds in revenue. The scale alone is wild.

The band issued a statement in August saying they were “shocked and saddened” by Claydon’s death and offering condolences to his family and friends.

So… what happens now?

Right now, the Oasis situation is classic Gallagher: half-promise, half-chaos, full emotional whiplash. Liam is clearly game. Noel, as usual, remains the wildcard. And the machinery around them? Probably cautious after decades of public meltdowns.

Still, the signs are there. The hunger is definitely there. And the money? Beyond there.

But Liam’s new comments make one thing clear: fans should temper expectations. The reunion might happen. It might not. And if it does, it definitely won’t be announced in a neat, polished corporate press release. It’ll appear the way Oasis always did things — loud, messy, and notoriously late.

Until then, the Gallagher brothers continue dancing their eternal tango: one step forward, two tweets back.

The takeaway

The Oasis dream isn’t dead, but it’s not confirmed either. Liam is ready, but he’s not the only one who has to say yes. If the reunion happens, it’ll be one of the biggest music events of the decade. If it doesn’t? Well, at least Liam warned us.

