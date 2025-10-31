Thirty years on, and “Wonderwall” still defines a generation. Oasis have officially announced a limited edition 7” singles box set of their landmark 1995 album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their timeless anthem — a song that has now amassed over three billion streams worldwide.

The release arrives on December 12, 2025, as Liam and Noel Gallagher continue their globally acclaimed Live ’25 reunion tour, reminding fans why “Wonderwall” remains an unshakable pillar of Britpop and a cultural anthem across eras.

A Tribute to the Song That Defined the ’90s

Originally released in October 1995, “Wonderwall” quickly became the band’s signature song — a heartfelt, universally sung ballad that turned Manchester attitude into mainstream magic. Written by Noel Gallagher and immortalized by Liam Gallagher’s unmistakable vocals, it’s been performed at nearly every Oasis concert since its debut.

- Advertisement -

Now, to mark three decades of its legacy, Oasis have unveiled a collector’s dream: a replica of the 1996 cigarette-style CD box, reimagined as a limited 7” singles set. Inside are four remastered singles from the album — “Wonderwall,” “Some Might Say,” “Roll With It,” and “Don’t Look Back In Anger” — along with their original B-sides.

The remasters come from the acclaimed 2014 restoration sessions, giving fans both sonic depth and nostalgic charm. The release follows this month’s 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Morning Glory, which featured a new unplugged version of “Wonderwall” that soared to No. 2 on the Official UK Albums Chart.

“This was the moment Oasis truly became the band of the people,” wrote Record Collector.

Uncut echoed that sentiment, calling it “Britpop’s landmark.”

Oasis Live ’25: The Biggest Rock Comeback in History

Alongside the release, Oasis continue their record-breaking Live ’25 Tour, which has been hailed by The Sunday Times as “the biggest rock comeback in history.”

The reunion shows have reignited Oasis mania across continents — from South Korea to North America, and now into Australia and South America. Fans have filled stadiums to capacity, with Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Accor Stadium in Sydney, and Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires all selling out within minutes.

The emotional high point?

Every night, as the opening chords of “Wonderwall” ring out, tens of thousands of voices join Liam Gallagher in a chorus that transcends time.

“It’s not even half-time yet,” Liam teased recently on X (formerly Twitter), hinting at more 2026 tour dates to come.

“Champagne Supernova… see you next year.”

While no 2026 shows have been confirmed, insiders speculate a return to Etihad Stadium and Knebworth — echoing Oasis’ legendary gigs from 1996 — could be on the horizon.

More Anniversary Releases: From Wembley to Giants

2025 has been a year of retrospection and revival for Oasis. In addition to the Morning Glory box set, the band have released 25th anniversary reissues of their Wembley live album Familiar to Millions and fourth studio album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants.

- Advertisement -

A new Oasis Live ’25 OPUS book — chronicling the reunion’s behind-the-scenes stories — is also in the works, expected to land in early 2026.

Each release underscores the band’s legacy: raw, defiant, and unfiltered — the sound of working-class poetry turned into stadium-sized scripture.

Bonehead’s Absence and Brotherhood on Tour

Longtime Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, who announced earlier this year that he would take a break from touring for further prostate cancer treatment, remains an emotional presence throughout the shows.

Performances have featured an honorary cut-out of Bonehead on stage — a touching gesture that’s drawn cheers and tears in equal measure. Mike Moore, from Liam’s solo band, has stepped in on guitar duties.

The Gallaghers have both expressed deep support for their bandmate, reaffirming the unity that fans have long hoped to see restored.

The Remaining 2025 Oasis Live ’25 Tour Dates

Date Venue City Status Oct 31 Marvel Stadium Melbourne, AUS SOLD OUT Nov 1 Marvel Stadium Melbourne, AUS SOLD OUT Nov 4 Marvel Stadium Melbourne, AUS SOLD OUT Nov 7 Accor Stadium Sydney, AUS SOLD OUT Nov 8 Accor Stadium Sydney, AUS SOLD OUT Nov 15 Estadio River Plate Buenos Aires, ARG SOLD OUT Nov 16 Estadio River Plate Buenos Aires, ARG SOLD OUT Nov 19 Estadio Nacional Santiago, CHL SOLD OUT Nov 22 Estadio MorumBIS São Paulo, BRA SOLD OUT Nov 23 Estadio MorumBIS São Paulo, BRA SOLD OUT

A Timeless Song, Reborn

For a band whose story has often been written in tension and triumph, the Wonderwall anniversary feels like a full-circle moment — a celebration not only of Oasis’ past but also their enduring power to unite generations.

Whether shouted from stadium terraces or whispered through acoustic guitars, “Wonderwall” remains more than a song — it’s a shared heartbeat.

Three decades later, the world is still singing along.

FAQs

1. When is the Oasis ‘Wonderwall’ box set released?

The limited-edition (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? 7” Singles Box Set is released December 12, 2025.

2. What’s inside the box set?

Four 7” singles — “Wonderwall,” “Some Might Say,” “Roll With It,” and “Don’t Look Back In Anger” — featuring 2014 remasters and original B-sides.

3. Will Oasis tour again in 2026?

While unconfirmed, Liam Gallagher has teased more shows, suggesting the Live ’25 Tour may continue next year.