Dave has made history, becoming the first British rap act to debut three studio albums at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart. His third record, The Boy Who Played The Harp, lands straight in at the top spot, joining 2019’s Psychodrama and 2021’s We’re All Alone In This Together to complete a hat-trick of chart-toppers.

According to Official Charts data, The Boy Who Played The Harp amassed an impressive 73,800 UK chart sales in its opening week — the second biggest debut for a British album in 2025, behind Sam Fender’s People Watching, and the fourth largest overall this year, sitting behind Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, Fender, and Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend.

The album’s success doesn’t end there. The Boy Who Played The Harp also tops this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart, earning the title of fastest-selling UK rap album on vinyl this century, with 15,500 copies sold on wax alone.

As excitement around the release grew, fans revisited Dave’s back catalogue, propelling Psychodrama and We’re All Alone In This Together back into the Top 40 — a feat that makes him the first British rapper in chart history to hold three albums in the Top 40 simultaneously. Psychodrama soars 124 places to No. 17, while We’re All Alone In This Together climbs 107 spots to No. 26.

On the singles front, Dave continues his record-breaking streak, becoming only the second British rapper ever (after Stormzy in 2019) to claim three Top 10 singles simultaneously. His collaboration with Tems, Raindance, debuts at No. 5, followed by History with James Blake at No. 9, and Charter 16 at No. 11.

The Boy Who Played The Harp — announced only weeks before release and featuring guest appearances from James Blake, Tems, Jim Legxacy and Kano — has been praised by critics and fans alike as a modern British masterpiece.

💔 Lily Allen’s West End Girl Becomes Her Highest-Charting Album in 11 Years

Also celebrating this week is Lily Allen, whose deeply personal record West End Girl lands at No. 4 — her highest chart position since 2014’s Sheezus. The album marks Allen’s first release in eight years and her most candid yet, exploring heartbreak and self-discovery following her widely publicized separation from actor David Harbour.

West End Girl becomes Lily’s fifth consecutive Top 10 studio album, following Alright, Still (No. 2, 2006), It’s Not Me, It’s You (No. 1, 2009), Sheezus (No. 1, 2014), and No Shame (No. 8, 2018).

Released exclusively via digital platforms so far, it has already become the UK’s most-streamed digital-only album of the week, topping the Official Album Downloads Chart. Lead single Pussy Palace debuts at No. 12 on the Official Singles Chart — her highest entry in over a decade. Physical editions of West End Girl are set for release in January 2026, ahead of Allen’s newly announced UK theatre tour.

🏆 Chart Reactions and British Music Triumph

Martin Talbot, Chief Executive of the Official Charts Company, praised both artists’ achievements, saying:

“Congratulations to Dave on an enormous first week for his acclaimed new album. It’s a massive achievement to break so many records just three albums into his career, with what has rightly been hailed as a modern-day masterpiece. Meanwhile, Lily Allen is close behind in the Top 5 with her powerful, devastatingly personal new album — a huge digital-only impact that underlines the enduring health of British music in 2025.”

🌍 Elsewhere in the Charts

Bon Jovi score a new No. 2 peak with Forever (Legendary Edition) — the revised version of their 2024 album — giving the band their highest UK chart placement since 2013’s What About Now.

Sigrid claims her third Top 20 album with There’s Always More That I Could Say (No. 12).

Bruce Springsteen earns his 39th Top 40 album with Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition (No. 14).

Rising South London star Skye Newman lands her first-ever Albums Chart entry with debut EP SE9 Part 1 (No. 18).

Birmingham indie outfit The Clause enter at No. 19 with Victim Of A Casual Thing, topping the Official Independent Albums Chart . “It’s a massive moment,” the band told Official Charts. “We’ve grown up together, and this album is the soundtrack to that. This week has been the best of our lives.”

Elton John re-enters at No. 24 with the 50th anniversary reissue of Captain Fantastic & The Brown Dirt Cowboy.

Brandi Carlile earns her first solo Top 40 album with Returning To Myself (No. 30), following her No. 1 collaboration with Elton John earlier this year, Who Believes In Angels?

Henry Moodie makes his Top 40 debut at No. 31 with mood swings.

Pulp’s Britpop classic Different Class re-enters at No. 38 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

🎤 The Verdict

Between Dave’s record-breaking third No. 1 and Lily Allen’s triumphant return, British music continues to dominate 2025’s cultural moment. From rap to pop and rock, this week’s charts showcase the depth, diversity, and enduring creativity of UK talent.

