Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Untold Story of ’80s Hair Meta

Get ready to relive the outrageous era of ’80s hair metal with the upcoming docuseries Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ’80s Hair Metal. Premiering on September 17 on Paramount+, this three-part series dives deep into the flamboyant and electrifying world of glam and hard rock that defined a decade.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, the visionary behind the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt and co-creator of Jackass, the docuseries is a tribute to the most scandalous decade in rock history. Tremaine describes the project as his “love letter to the ’80s,” celebrating the music, culture, and excess that characterized the era.

Nöthin’ But a Good Time is based on the book Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the ’80s Hard Rock Explosion by Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock. The series features exclusive interviews with iconic bands and musicians who ruled the hair metal scene, including members of Poison, Ratt, W.A.S.P., Extreme, Skid Row, and L.A. Guns. Additionally, the docuseries includes insights from contemporary artists influenced by the era, such as Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Steve-O from Jackass.

Spanning three episodes, the series offers an in-depth look at the rise and fall of hair metal, capturing the essence of a time when rock was larger than life. From the anthems that defined a generation to the wild stories of excess and rebellion, Nöthin’ But a Good Time is a must-watch for fans of the genre and anyone fascinated by the legendary ’80s rock scene.

Mark your calendars for September 17 and get ready to rock out with this thrilling exploration of one of music’s most unforgettable decades.