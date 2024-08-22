Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Canceled Vienna Concerts Due to Terrorist Threats

Taylor Swift has addressed the cancellation of her three Vienna concerts for the first time after local authorities arrested two men planning terrorist attacks in multiple locations across the city, including her concert.

In a heartfelt post on her social media, the American popstar reflected on her recently concluded European tour, calling it “the most passionate audience I’ve ever played for.” She particularly focused on the events in Vienna and the subsequent shows in London. “Performing in London was a rollercoaster of emotions. The canceled shows in Vienna were devastating,” Swift wrote. “The reason behind the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear and a tremendous guilt for the many people who had planned to see me.” The Vienna concerts were expected to draw around 75,000 people each day, both inside and outside the stadium.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the authorities because, thanks to their intervention, we’re talking about canceled concerts, not lost lives. I was overwhelmed by the love from my fans, who came together after what happened. So, all my energy went into making the London concerts as safe as possible for the half a million people expected,” Swift continued. She also highlighted the efforts made with her team to enhance security: “My team and I worked closely with the stadium staff and British authorities, and I want to thank them all for what they’ve done.”

Swift then explained why she remained silent in the two weeks following the Vienna events: “I want to be clear: I will never publicly discuss something if I believe speaking about it could provoke anyone intending to harm the fans who attend my concerts. In a situation like Vienna, ‘silence’ means showing restraint, knowing when the right time is to speak. My priority was to finish the European tour safely, and I’m relieved to say that we did. London felt like a beautiful sequence from a dream.”