WHIPPED CREAM and Nostalgix Unveil Empowering Techno-Inspired Track “I AM A GOD”

Today, prominent Canadian producers WHIPPED CREAM and Nostalgix have joined forces to release their debut collaboration, “I AM A GOD,” on Monstercat Uncaged, marking a bold exploration of techno-inspired sound.

At the forefront of electronic cinematic soundscapes, WHIPPED CREAM has solidified her reputation as a visionary artist, consistently pushing the boundaries of genre and imagination. Her latest EP, is this real?, showcases her ability to blend diverse influences, each track highlighting the cinematic depth of her craft. Beyond her music, WHIPPED CREAM captivates with visually stunning, conceptually rich videos like “The Dark” with Jasiah and Crimson‌Child, and a live DJ mix from Vancouver Island. With standout performances at major festivals such as Coachella, ULTRA Music Festival, EDC Las Vegas, and Tomorrowland, her magnetic stage presence continues to mesmerize audiences. Her music has also been prominently featured on billboards for Spotify and Amazon, and she’s been spotlighted by major outlets like DJ Mag, Forbes, and Music Ally’s Sandbox, solidifying her status as a leading force in the production scene.

Nostalgix, one of Canada’s most in-demand artists, has quickly risen to prominence within the festival circuit, with electrifying debut performances at Lollapalooza (Chicago), Tomorrowland, and ULTRA Music Festival. Her high-energy sets have also graced events like Beyond Wonderland, Project Glow, Monstercat Compound, The Brooklyn Mirage, and more. Her music has gained recognition beyond the live stage, landing her on the New Music Friday Billboard in Toronto and garnering press support from GRAMMY and Forbes. In celebration of her debut Monstercat EP Star City, Nostalgix played a live DJ set on a double-decker bus driving through Hollywood. A viral TikTok video featuring a spontaneous rave in a bakery to her track “Lockdown” with Scrufizzer amassed over 13.6 million views, catching the attention of brands like Google and TGI Fridays.

“I AM A GOD” is more than just a new sound from the duo – it’s a powerful anthem of empowerment and resilience. As two strong women in the dance music community, WHIPPED CREAM and Nostalgix have overcome numerous challenges to reach the heights they stand on today. This record urges listeners to embrace their most powerful selves, serving as a celebration of feminine energy in its most potent form.

WHIPPED CREAM will kick off her is this real? tour next month, with stops at venues like Elsewhere in Brooklyn, AREA15 in Las Vegas, and Ministry of Sound in London, where she’ll debut her CARELINE project. Nostalgix is set to perform at Plein Air Festival in France, Nibirii Festival in Germany, and Wicked Woods in Fairmont Hot Springs. Tickets are available for purchase through their respective links.

Reflecting on the collaboration, WHIPPED CREAM shares, “For me, this release is about diving into your highest self and flowing with feminine energy. Nostalgix’s energy and performances have always inspired me, and the vibe we created together on this track was incredible. I’m so excited to drop this.”

Nostalgix adds, “‘I AM A GOD’ is about embracing your fiercest self, standing in your highest power to pursue what you want in life without limitations, fear, or doubt. Making this record with WHIPPED CREAM was an amazing experience, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”