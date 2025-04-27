Nicky Romero, Giacobbi, and Fatboi Drop Latin-Infused Club Anthem “Move It (Rapidin)”

Global dance music icon Nicky Romero teams up with Italian producer Giacobbi and Mexican-American rapper-singer Fatboi to deliver “Move It (Rapidin),” a fiery reimagining of the iconic 90s anthem “I Like To Move It” by Reel 2 Real, The Mad Stuntman, and Erick Morillo. The single is out now via Municipal Recordings and Protocol Recordings, blending old-school vibes with a bold Latin twist.

“Move It (Rapidin)” marks a milestone for Romero, as it’s his first-ever Spanish-language release. Known for smash hits like “Toulouse” and his chart-topping collaboration “I Could Be The One” with Avicii, Romero injects his signature high-energy production into this modern rework, creating a true dancefloor weapon.

Joining him is Giacobbi, renowned for his groove-laden house productions, who adds a slick, club-ready polish to the track. Meanwhile, Fatboi—a bilingual artist rising through the Latin and electronic music scenes—brings an electrifying edge with his dynamic Spanish vocals. After recent successes with tracks like “Agáchalo” and “Mamaera,” and performances at massive festivals like EDC Mexico and Coca-Cola Flow Fest, Fatboi is rapidly becoming a name to watch.

The track seamlessly bridges generations and genres, creating a global fusion that’s destined to dominate dancefloors from Europe to South America and beyond.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the project, Nicky Romero shares:

“South America always had a special place in my heart: the people, the mix of nature and culture, the way they connect with the music. The support I’ve felt there over the years has been incredible, and this release feels like the start of a deeper connection. I’m excited to see where it leads.”

With “Move It (Rapidin),” Nicky Romero, Giacobbi, and Fatboi prove that classics never die—they just evolve. Expect to hear this one lighting up clubs, festivals, and playlists all summer long.