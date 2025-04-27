Don Diablo Launches HEXAGON 2.0 With “Freek Like Me” and a New Era of Future House

Don Diablo kicks off 2025 by launching a thrilling new era for his pioneering label HEXAGON with the release of “Freek Like Me.” More than a high-energy club banger, the single marks the beginning of HEXAGON 2.0, celebrating a decade of shaping the future of electronic music and setting the stage for what’s next.

With “Freek Like Me,” Don Diablo delivers a hypnotic fusion of gritty spoken vocals, vibrant piano synths, and an infectious bassline that blends house, garage, and a sleek big-room touch. This fresh sound defines his new movement: NeoNostalgia, a revival of classic house vibes reimagined for tomorrow’s dance floors.

Since its 2015 inception, HEXAGON has been a tastemaker, launching careers and collaborating with icons like Major Lazer, Robbie Williams, and Jamiroquai. Beyond topping charts, Don’s commitment to innovation earned him the title of the world’s most supported producer by 1001Tracklists in 2020, building a billion-stream legacy.

HEXAGON 2.0 shifts the focus sharply onto quality over quantity, aiming for deeper connections with listeners rather than chasing algorithms. It’s not just music; it’s a movement. Don Diablo’s vision for 2025 and beyond breaks barriers between artist and audience, bringing the crowd into the experience like never before.

Voted the world’s #15 DJ by DJ MAG Top 100, Don continues to push boundaries far beyond music — from groundbreaking NFT projects to fashion collaborations with Disney and Netflix. “Freek Like Me” isn’t just a track; it’s a manifesto for a future where house music reigns supreme once again.

The next chapter of HEXAGON begins now — and it’s bolder, brighter, and more connected than ever.