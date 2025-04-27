W&W and KSHMR Ignite the Scene With Their Explosive New Collaboration “Bad”

After years of anticipation, W&W and KSHMR have finally joined forces, unleashing a colossal new anthem titled “Bad.” Released via Rave Culture and Dharma Worldwide, “Bad” is a high-octane, nostalgia-charged banger designed for the biggest festival stages of 2025.

The track hooks listeners instantly with a sultry vocal repeating the unforgettable line: “I know I’m being bad, but it feels so good.” It’s a perfect setup for the explosive drop that follows — a whirlwind of massive synth leads, pounding kicks, and a melody that echoes the vocal’s addictive phrasing. “Bad” is pure chaos, crafted with the precision only two electronic titans could deliver.

W&W bring their signature big-room power and relentless energy, while KSHMR weaves in his melodic mastery and cinematic flair. The result is a seamless fusion of styles that both honors EDM’s golden era and pushes its sound into the future. This collaboration feels effortless, yet undeniably essential — the kind of track that instantly feels like an anthem.

Longstanding heavyweights of the global EDM scene, W&W continue to reign supreme with genre-bending performances and a massive following, while KSHMR cements his reputation as a visionary with global influence and timeless hits. Together, they create a track that feels tailor-made for epic festival moments.

“Bad” it’s a mainstage monster poised to soundtrack summer 2025. With both Rave Culture and Dharma Worldwide backing the release, it’s clear: when being bad sounds this good, resistance is futile.