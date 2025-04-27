The Chainsmokers Drop a Controversial Remix of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club”

The Chainsmokers are back in the remix game, and their latest effort is turning heads for all kinds of reasons. On April 24, the duo dropped their rework of Chappell Roan’s chart-scorching hit “Pink Pony Club,” delivering a two-minute, high-energy spin that’s as polarizing as it is unexpected.

Their version kicks off with a moody dark house groove, pulling listeners into a grittier vibe before pivoting around the one-minute mark into the shimmering, melodic territory that’s unmistakably Chainsmokers. It’s a tightly wound edit, slicing the original four-minute anthem into a streamlined, festival-ready burst of energy.

First debuted at Breakaway Festival in Phoenix, “Pink Pony Club (The Chainsmokers Remix)” set the stage for the duo’s upcoming chapter. On social media, they teased it as the “last remix before original music,” hinting at a return to their progressive house roots — a fitting move as they celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their debut EP. After a string of singles and collaborations like “Don’t Lie” with Kim Petras, fans are eager for what’s next.

Not everyone, however, welcomed the remix with open arms. Some critics panned the track for feeling disjointed and questioned whether it captured the spirit of Roan’s original anthem. But controversy has never slowed The Chainsmokers down — if anything, it keeps them at the center of the conversation.

With “Pink Pony Club” still sitting strong in the Billboard Hot 100 and the Chainsmokers stirring up both hype and debate, one thing is certain: 2025 is shaping up to be a massive year for the duo.