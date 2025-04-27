Flying Lotus Was Set to Score Marvel’s Troubled Blade Reboot Before Its Collapse

Flying Lotus has confirmed he was set to compose the score for Marvel’s highly anticipated Blade reboot, before the project stalled indefinitely. Taking to social media, the pioneering producer and filmmaker shared the news with fans, hinting at what could have been an electrifying collaboration.

“I guess we are so far from it even being a possibility now but. Yeah I was signed on to write music for the new BLADE movie before it fell thru,” FlyLo posted on X. “Maybe it’ll come around again but I doubt it. Would have been fun tho.”

The Blade reboot, originally announced with massive excitement at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, had Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali stepping into the iconic role made famous by Wesley Snipes. However, since the announcement, the project has been marred by production woes, losing two directors and cycling through multiple writers without locking down a final script.

Recent insights from industry figures like Delroy Lindo and costume designer Ruth E. Carter have painted a picture of a promising project derailed by strikes and creative uncertainty. Carter revealed that the new Blade was envisioned as a 1920s period piece — an ambitious direction for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Flying Lotus, whose signature blend of futuristic beats and cinematic textures would have been a perfect match for Blade’s dark, vampiric world, seemed a natural choice to elevate the reboot’s atmosphere. His involvement could have marked one of Marvel’s boldest musical shifts yet.

As of 2025, Blade remains stuck in development limbo. While FlyLo’s potential score may never reach our ears, the revelation has left fans imagining just how powerful and genre-defying the reboot could have been.