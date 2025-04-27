Laura Pieri Unleashes Bold New Single “Flown Away” Ahead of Frankie On The Dancefloor

Pop singer-songwriter Laura Pieri is back and bolder than ever with her new single “Flown Away,” a high-energy track that kicks off the next phase of her Frankie era. The song leads the charge for Frankie On The Dancefloor, an expanded edition of her 2024 EP Frankie, set for release on May 30th. Alongside “Flown Away,” the project will feature four new remixes that elevate Pieri’s pop-dance hybrid sound even further.

Originally written during the sessions for Frankie, “Flown Away” was a track that didn’t quite fit—until now. “For a while, she was a misfit,” Pieri explains. “But stepping away gave me the space to reimagine her. Frankie’s story wasn’t over yet.”

With “Flown Away,” Pieri dives deeper into dance-driven influences, showcasing a vibrant new chapter in her evolving artistry. “Lately, I just want to move and dance,” she shares. “Now feels like the perfect moment to let her fly.”

Released in May 2024, Frankie—paired with an emotionally charged short film—marked a powerful rebirth for Pieri, telling the story of a woman reclaiming her voice and identity. Co-written with an all-female team and executive produced by Skyler Cocco, the project resonated with fans and critics alike, cementing Pieri’s reputation as a fearless new voice in pop.

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, and now splitting her time between New York and Los Angeles, Laura Pieri perfectly balances her double life: working toward her MBA by day and lighting up the pop scene by night. Blending Brazilian rhythms with sleek modern production, she’s become a true force, creating music that moves the heart—and the dancefloor.

Get ready—Frankie On The Dancefloor drops May 30th, and with “Flown Away,” Laura Pieri is officially unstoppable.