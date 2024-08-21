Nicki Minaj Announces Deluxe Version of Pink Friday 2

Nicki Minaj continues to dominate the music scene as she prepares to release a deluxe version of her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2. This announcement follows the massive success of the original album, which debuted in December 2023 as Minaj’s first full-length project in five years.

The Pink Friday 2 album, a highly anticipated sequel to her 2010 debut Pink Friday, has proven to be worth the wait. The original Pink Friday catapulted Minaj to global stardom, featuring collaborations with industry heavyweights like Eminem, Rihanna, and Drake. Now, more than a decade later, Minaj has recaptured that magic with her latest project, which includes notable tracks like “Barbie Dangerous,” “Pink Friday Girls,” and “Super Freaky Girl.” The album’s success is further amplified by its innovative use of samples, with “Barbie Dangerous” reimagining The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Notorious Thugs” and “Pink Friday Girls” bringing a fresh twist to Cyndi Lauper’s classic “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

Barbz relax it’s just a deluxe 💖😅🫶🏽 I love it tho. I love it so much. I’ll be performing 2-3 songs from this version of the album on the

PF2 #GagCityReloaded TOUR. Release date = I’ll keep you posted Promise🎀 Oh, & Barbz… Thanku for inspiring me🙏🏽 Love you — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 20, 2024

The deluxe version of Pink Friday 2 promises to bring even more to the table. While Minaj has kept details under wraps, she recently took to social media to express her excitement, thanking her fans, the Barbz, for their unwavering support. Minaj also hinted that she will perform two or three tracks from the expanded album during the upcoming Pink Friday 2 World Tour, further fueling anticipation.

Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 era has already been monumental. The original album not only topped the Billboard 200 charts but also featured collaborations with Future, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, and gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Following the album’s release, Minaj embarked on the Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which has already made history as the highest-grossing rap tour ever by a female artist. With $67 million in revenue and over 439,000 tickets sold during its first North American leg alone, the tour is cementing Minaj’s place in rap history.

As Minaj gears up for the second leg of her North American tour in September, fans can expect even more surprises. The tour, which kicks off on September 4th in Philadelphia, will feature Tyga, BIA, and Skillibeng as opening acts. With the deluxe album on the horizon and the continuation of her record-breaking tour, Nicki Minaj’s reign shows no signs of slowing down.

Stay tuned for more updates on the release date of the deluxe version of Pink Friday 2 and catch Nicki Minaj on tour for what promises to be a historic series of performances.