Neil Young Delivers Rare Solo Set, Revives “My Boy” Live After 40 Years

Neil Young Plays First 2025 Show at Benefit, Performs “My Boy” for First Time in 40+ Years

Neil Young kicked off his live performances for 2025 with a powerful and emotional solo acoustic show on Friday night (May 23) at Ontario’s Lakefield College School, raising funds for the restoration of a 116-year-old historic cottage.

Despite cold, rainy weather, fans paid up to $1,500 for the intimate 18-song performance. The set featured a blend of beloved classics — including “Heart of Gold,” “Sugar Mountain,” “Helpless,” “After the Gold Rush,” and “Comes a Time” — along with a few rare gems.

The standout moment came when Young picked up a banjo and performed “My Boy” for the first time since 1983. The heartfelt ballad, originally released on 1985’s Old Ways, was written for Young’s eldest son, Zeke. Prior to the concert, Young posted a touching photo of himself with Zeke and his late father, Canadian journalist Scott Young, saying:

“Practicing for Lakefield, I was playing ‘My Boy,’ thinking about my own dad… I think ‘My Boy’ is my favorite recording of all the ones I have done.”

Other surprises in the set included “Love/Art Blues” (last performed in 2008) and the 1988 CSNY deep cut “Name of Love,” not heard live since 2014.

The night concluded with “Old Man,” though a printed setlist indicated Young had planned encore performances of “Throw Your Hatred Down” and “Rockin’ in the Free World” — likely cut due to weather. Notably, Young has continued to avoid indoor concerts due to COVID precautions.

This special appearance comes ahead of The Love Earth Tour, which begins June 18 in Sweden. The North American leg kicks off August 8 in Charlotte, NC. Fans can expect songs from Young’s upcoming album Talkin’ to the Trees, due out June 13 via Reprise Records.