Miley Cyrus Shines in “Walk of Fame” Video Ahead of Hollywood Star Honor

Miley Cyrus makes a powerful statement with her latest music video for “Walk of Fame,” just days before officially receiving her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The track, part of her ninth studio album Something Beautiful, features acclaimed Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard in a soulful collaboration that blends grit with glamour.
In the video, Miley confidently struts down Hollywood Boulevard wearing black boots and a shimmering silver dress. In one notably symbolic scene, she lies across Arnold Schwarzenegger’s star—a playful nod to her past romance with his son Patrick Schwarzenegger, which drew headlines in 2014-2015.
Announced via her official Instagram, the music video arrives as anticipation builds around her upcoming star ceremony. Earlier this month, Miley reflected on her Los Angeles roots with a heartfelt post recalling childhood walks with her father, country star Billy Ray Cyrus, back when they were new to the city and unknown to the crowds.
“Walk of Fame” isn’t just another single—it’s a self-aware anthem of success, growth, and reflection. The song channels her journey from a Tennessee girl with big dreams to a global pop icon making history.
Following the success of Endless Summer Vacation (2023), which earned her multiple awards, Something Beautiful continues to showcase Cyrus’ evolution as both artist and storyteller. With “Walk of Fame,” she doesn’t just honor her past—she cements her legacy in pop culture history.
Miley Cyrus feat. Brittany Howard – Walk of Fame
Lyrics:
Every day
Every night it’s all the same
Hungry cries are calling out my name
You beg me to stay but I walk away
Every time I walk
It’s a walk of fame
Walk away
Yeah
(Desperation)
Every time I walk, it’s a walk of fame
(Fascination)
Yeah, the cars are bright and lighting up my face
(Captivation)
Every day, every night it’s all the same
(Delusion)
I walk the concrete like it’s a stage
Ooh yeah it’s a walk of fame
And through the tears
I can see it so clear
Walk away
Walk away
(Yeah, every time I walk, it’s a walk of fame)
Ooh yeah it’s a walk of fame
And through the mirror
I can see it so clear
Walk away
Walk away
Every night
Looking for a place to hide
And you could be that somewhere
Is that alright?
Yeah I could grab my coat and head out towards the train
But every time I walk
It’s a walk of fame
(Desperation)
Every time I walk, it’s a walk of fame
(Fascination)
Every time I walk, it’s a walk of fame
(Captivation)
Every day, every night it’s all the same
(Delusion)
I walk the concrete like it’s a stage
Ooh yeah it’s a walk of fame
And through the tears
I can see it so clear
Walk away
Walk away
(Yeah, every time I walk, it’s a walk of fame)
Ooh yeah it’s a walk of fame
And through the mirror
I can see it so clear
You walk away
Walk away
(Yeah, every time I walk, it’s a walk of fame)
Every time I walk
You start going insane
But I walk away
But I walk away
Every time I walk
You start going insane
But I walk away
But I walk away
Every time I walk
It’s a walk of fame, yeah yeah
It’s a walk of fame
Every time I walk
It’s a walk of fame
I walk the concrete
Like it’s a stage
Every time I walk
It’s a walk of fame
I walk the concrete
I walk the concrete
I walk the concrete
You’ll live
forever
In our hearts and minds
An ageless picture
A timeless smile
We’ll wear it on our T-shirts
A star buried in the pavement
Everyone will walk around it, around it
You’ll live forever
You’ll live
forever
You’ll live
forever
You’ll live
forever
You’ll live
forever