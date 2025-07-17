Miley Cyrus Shines in “Walk of Fame” Video Ahead of Hollywood Star Honor

Miley Cyrus makes a powerful statement with her latest music video for “Walk of Fame,” just days before officially receiving her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The track, part of her ninth studio album Something Beautiful, features acclaimed Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard in a soulful collaboration that blends grit with glamour.

In the video, Miley confidently struts down Hollywood Boulevard wearing black boots and a shimmering silver dress. In one notably symbolic scene, she lies across Arnold Schwarzenegger’s star—a playful nod to her past romance with his son Patrick Schwarzenegger, which drew headlines in 2014-2015.

Announced via her official Instagram, the music video arrives as anticipation builds around her upcoming star ceremony. Earlier this month, Miley reflected on her Los Angeles roots with a heartfelt post recalling childhood walks with her father, country star Billy Ray Cyrus, back when they were new to the city and unknown to the crowds.

- Advertisement -

“Walk of Fame” isn’t just another single—it’s a self-aware anthem of success, growth, and reflection. The song channels her journey from a Tennessee girl with big dreams to a global pop icon making history.

Following the success of Endless Summer Vacation (2023), which earned her multiple awards, Something Beautiful continues to showcase Cyrus’ evolution as both artist and storyteller. With “Walk of Fame,” she doesn’t just honor her past—she cements her legacy in pop culture history.

Miley Cyrus feat. Brittany Howard – Walk of Fame

Lyrics:

Every day

Every night it’s all the same

Hungry cries are calling out my name

You beg me to stay but I walk away

Every time I walk

It’s a walk of fame

Walk away

Yeah

(Desperation)

Every time I walk, it’s a walk of fame

(Fascination)

Yeah, the cars are bright and lighting up my face

(Captivation)

Every day, every night it’s all the same

(Delusion)

I walk the concrete like it’s a stage

Ooh yeah it’s a walk of fame

And through the tears

I can see it so clear

Walk away

Walk away

(Yeah, every time I walk, it’s a walk of fame)

Ooh yeah it’s a walk of fame

And through the mirror

I can see it so clear

Walk away

Walk away

- Advertisement -

Every night

Looking for a place to hide

And you could be that somewhere

Is that alright?

Yeah I could grab my coat and head out towards the train

But every time I walk

It’s a walk of fame

(Desperation)

Every time I walk, it’s a walk of fame

(Fascination)

Every time I walk, it’s a walk of fame

(Captivation)

Every day, every night it’s all the same

(Delusion)

I walk the concrete like it’s a stage

Ooh yeah it’s a walk of fame

And through the tears

I can see it so clear

Walk away

Walk away

(Yeah, every time I walk, it’s a walk of fame)

Ooh yeah it’s a walk of fame

And through the mirror

I can see it so clear

You walk away

Walk away

(Yeah, every time I walk, it’s a walk of fame)

Every time I walk

You start going insane

But I walk away

But I walk away

Every time I walk

You start going insane

But I walk away

But I walk away

Every time I walk

It’s a walk of fame, yeah yeah

It’s a walk of fame

Every time I walk

It’s a walk of fame

I walk the concrete

Like it’s a stage

Every time I walk

It’s a walk of fame

I walk the concrete

I walk the concrete

I walk the concrete

You’ll live

forever

In our hearts and minds

An ageless picture

A timeless smile

We’ll wear it on our T-shirts

A star buried in the pavement

Everyone will walk around it, around it

You’ll live forever

You’ll live

forever

You’ll live

forever

You’ll live

forever

You’ll live

forever