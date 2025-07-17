Maroon 5 Release “California”: A Heartfelt Glimpse Into Their Upcoming Album “Love Is Like”

Maroon 5 return with emotional force on their new single “California”, the fourth track released from their much-anticipated eighth studio album, “Love Is Like”, set for release later in 2025. Dropping officially on July 17, “California” occupies the tenth spot on the album’s tracklist and stands out as one of the group’s most vulnerable offerings in years.

Frontman Adam Levine reflects on a past relationship gone wrong, using delicate lyrics and a melancholic melody to explore themes of emotional numbness, regret, and solitude. His signature falsetto carries the emotional weight of the song, giving fans a raw look into the emotional core of the record.

The single is produced by Federico Vindver and Jacob Kasher, while the songwriting credits are shared by the full band lineup, including Levine, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, PJ Morton, Sam Farrar, Matt Flynn, as well as Naliya.

“California” deepens the sonic and thematic narrative of “Love Is Like”, offering a blend of atmospheric pop and heartfelt lyricism that defines the band’s mature phase. Known for hits that balance commercial pop polish with emotional depth, Maroon 5 continue that tradition with a song that’s both radio-ready and deeply personal.

As anticipation grows for “Love Is Like,” “California” serves as a poignant preview of what’s to come—an honest, beautifully produced single that shows Maroon 5 still know how to evolve while staying true to their emotional roots.

Maroon 5 – California