Miley Cyrus Debuts at #4 With ‘Something Beautiful’ – But Is It Enough?

Miley Cyrus has officially landed her 15th career Top 10 album with the release of Something Beautiful — but the numbers aren’t quite as strong as expected.

The new album, which dropped on May 30 and is paired with an upcoming visual film arriving in theaters on June 12, debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200, moving 44,000 equivalent album units in its first week. While landing in the Top 5 is no small feat, the first-week tally is relatively modest given the album’s extensive release campaign, including multiple vinyl variants, a standard CD, a signed edition, and two deluxe box sets.

According to Billboard, the breakdown includes 27,000 in pure album sales and 17,000 streaming units, fueled by over 22 million on-demand streams. The record features standout singles like Easy Lover and End of the World, with fans and critics praising the album’s cinematic and introspective tone.

Still, comparisons are inevitable. Cyrus’ previous studio album, Endless Summer Vacation (2023), launched with 119,000 units in its opening week — nearly triple this latest performance.

Some speculate that the album’s success may grow over time, especially with the boost of the visual experience hitting cinemas soon. Something Beautiful marks a more experimental and emotionally raw turn for Cyrus, signaling a new artistic direction that may build traction post-release.

With streaming and visual media playing a bigger role than ever, the coming weeks will be critical for the album’s longevity. For now, Miley Cyrus holds firm in the Top 5 — and the story of Something Beautiful is far from over.