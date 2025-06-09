Finneas Tear-Gassed at Peaceful L.A. Protest Against ICE Raids: “They’re Inciting This”

Finneas, the Grammy-winning artist and producer, was tear-gassed during what he described as a “very peaceful” protest in downtown Los Angeles this past weekend. The demonstration was held in response to widespread ICE raids across Southern California and the deployment of the National Guard by President Donald Trump.

Finneas took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, writing: “Tear-gassed almost immediately at the very peaceful protest downtown — they’re inciting this.” He also posted support for military personnel considering refusal of unconstitutional orders, sharing the GI Rights Hotline (1-877-447-4487) and soundtracking it with Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

The L.A. protests began after at least 44 people were arrested by ICE agents during raids at workplaces in areas including Paramount. Eyewitness accounts from the protests described heavy-handed police responses, including rubber bullets and tear gas. Among the injured was 9News reporter Lauren Tomasi, who was struck by a rubber bullet while broadcasting live.

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the federal troop deployment, calling it “a serious breach of state sovereignty.” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass echoed the sentiment, saying: “This is about another agenda — this isn’t about public safety.”

Finneas has long been outspoken on issues of immigrant rights and social justice. His public denouncement of ICE and Trump’s military actions adds to a growing chorus of artists using their platform to demand change.

As tensions rise nationwide, Finneas’ actions highlight the risks — and responsibilities — that come with standing on the frontlines of protest.