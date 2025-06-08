Bruce Springsteen Brings Out Paul McCartney in Liverpool — A Rock History Moment at Anfield

On June 7, Bruce Springsteen gave fans at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium a moment for the ages — and one they’ll never forget. During the final UK date of his Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, the rock icon brought out none other than Sir Paul McCartney for a surprise on-stage duet.

The collaboration marked Springsteen’s first time performing in Liverpool, and he made sure it was special. After a fiery main set with the E Street Band, the encore turned legendary as Springsteen told the crowd: “You’re lucky tonight… we have a young man from Liverpool, I think he has talent…” Cue Paul McCartney stepping on stage to thunderous applause.

The two performed the Beatles’ classic “Can’t Buy Me Love” — the first time Springsteen has ever played the song live — followed by a powerful rendition of “Kansas City,” a track tied to both Little Richard and the Beatles. Fans described the evening as “biblical” and “unbelievable.”

For McCartney, it was his first hometown appearance since 2018, and his first time performing at Anfield since 2008. Just a day prior, both legends visited the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), where McCartney introduced Springsteen to students.

This isn’t the first time the two icons have shared the stage, but it may be the most meaningful — especially in the birthplace of the Beatles.

Springsteen now heads to Berlin, followed by Prague, Frankfurt, and Milan as his European tour continues through July. McCartney has no 2025 tour dates announced — making this cameo all the more historic.

When legends collide in Liverpool, the music world watches — and this night was pure magic.