back to top
Greek Edition

Robbie Williams Reunites 5ive On Stage After 25 Years — UK Tour Confirmed for 2025

Pop nostalgia peaked in London as Five surprise fans during Robbie Williams' show and announce a major reunion tour.

By Echo Langford
In
Pop

Robbie Williams delivered one of the most unexpected and emotional pop moments of 2025 during his concert at London’s Emirates Stadium on June 6. As he launched into a rendition of Five’s classic “Keep On Movin’,” the former Take That star stunned the crowd by welcoming all five original members of Five to the stage — their first performance together in 25 years.

“I don’t remember the words to this next bit… I wonder if anybody can help me out,” Robbie teased, before shouting: “Ladies and gentlemen — the first time they’ve been seen on stage in 25 years — my mates, Five!”

The crowd erupted as Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, Sean Conlon, Abz Love, and J Brown ran out, belting the iconic 1999 hit alongside Robbie. It was a powerful throwback moment that blended two generations of ’90s boyband royalty.

- Advertisement -

The surprise appearance was more than a one-off — Five officially announced their 2025 “Keep On Movin’” UK tour, a 25-date arena run kicking off October 29 in Cardiff. The shows mark their first full tour together as a complete lineup since their early 2000s split.

Scott Robinson shared: “Reconnecting as a 5 has been special. We’re ready. It’s time.”

Opening support will come from hit producer Naughty Boy, setting the tone for a night full of high-energy nostalgia.

With Robbie Williams preparing to release his long-awaited Britpop album, and Five officially back, 2025 is shaping up to be a banner year for UK pop fans.

Next stops for Robbie include Manchester and Bath — but it’s safe to say the Emirates crowd witnessed something truly historic.

- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Sunday, June 8, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved