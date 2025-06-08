Scientists Use mRNA to Expose Hidden HIV — A Step Closer to a Cure

In a promising leap forward in the fight against HIV, Australian scientists have successfully used mRNA technology to expose dormant HIV hiding inside human immune cells — a major hurdle in curing the virus.

Published in Nature Communications, the study by researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne describes a new method using mRNA and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) to target so-called “memory T cells” — the very place where HIV hides from the immune system and current antiretroviral drugs.

The mRNA technique, popularized by Covid-19 vaccines, had never been effective at reaching these specific cells — until now. The breakthrough came with the creation of a new type of nanoparticle, called LNP X, that these elusive cells can absorb.

- Advertisement -

Once inside, the mRNA triggers the cells to reveal hidden HIV, potentially allowing for future therapies to eliminate the virus entirely.

“When we saw the first results, we couldn’t believe them,” said lead researcher Dr. Paula Cevaal. “We repeated the tests multiple times — and the results held. It was breathtaking.”

The study was conducted in HIV-positive patient cells in the lab. Before this can reach clinical use, the method must go through animal testing, human safety trials, and eventually efficacy trials.

“This isn’t the cure — not yet,” Cevaal noted. “But we’ve never had results this encouraging in the effort to flush out the virus.”

According to UNAIDS, nearly 40 million people worldwide live with HIV. While current treatments control the virus, they don’t eliminate it — something this new approach could someday change.

Dr. Michael Roche, co-author of the study, believes the LNP X platform may also prove useful in tackling certain cancers, which similarly involve immune-evasive cells.

Still, experts caution that the true challenge is not just revealing HIV — but fully eradicating it. “Whether 90% clearance is enough, or we need 100%, only time will tell,” said Dr. Jonathan Stoye of the Francis Crick Institute.