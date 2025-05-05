Miley Cyrus Debuts ‘More to Lose’ Live in NYC Ahead of Concept Album ‘Something Beautiful’

Miley Cyrus just gave New York—and the internet—something to talk about. The pop icon delivered a surprise live debut of her upcoming single “More to Lose” during an intimate performance at Casa Cipriani on May 3, setting the stage for her highly anticipated concept album Something Beautiful, out May 30.

With platinum-blonde hair and a sleek black ensemble, Miley’s stripped-down look echoed her early Hannah Montana days, but the energy in the room was unmistakably grown-up. “I have a lot of people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time in this room,” she told the audience, before cheekily adding, “Even a couple of exes.”

In “More to Lose,” Miley offers a raw piano ballad that speaks to romantic fallout with poetic clarity: “I knew someday, the one would have to choose / I thought we had more to lose.” The song, already dubbed “an instant classic” by the singer herself, was co-produced with Maxx Morando and Shawn Everett, and fans can catch a glimpse of it via studio footage Miley shared across her socials.

But there’s more than heartbreak behind this release. Something Beautiful isn’t just Miley’s ninth studio album—it’s her first full visual album, a 13-track “pop opera” inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall, aimed at healing a culture she calls “sick” through hypnotic visuals and immersive storytelling.

The project will officially premiere June 6 at the Tribeca Film Festival, followed by an onstage conversation with Cyrus. For now, fans can expect glamour, vulnerability, and unapologetic artistry—classic Miley, but elevated.