Miley Cyrus just entered a whole new chapter and honestly, it feels like the ultimate plot twist in her Flowers saga. The singer is officially engaged to Maxx Morando, her partner of four years and long-time creative collaborator.

The news dropped after the couple hit the red carpet for the Avatar: Fire and Ash world premiere in Los Angeles. Miley, 33, casually flexed a diamond ring on that finger while posing with Morando, 27. Cue the internet meltdown. Multiple outlets confirmed the engagement shortly after.

- Advertisement -

A Bespoke Ring With Personality

The ring isn’t your generic celeb sparkler either. Jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche crafted the piece, a custom cushion-cut stone set on a thick 14-karat yellow gold band. Aiche’s team confirmed the design, which fans first spotted on Miley in mid-November around her birthday celebrations.

A Love Story That Started on a Blind Date

- Advertisement -

Cyrus and Morando’s relationship kicked off in late 2021. The two were first linked during the backstage chaos of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in Miami. A few months later came the paparazzi kisses in West Hollywood and, well, the rest is history.

In her 2023 British Vogue cover story, Miley revealed that they actually met through a blind date setup. In true Miley style, she said she went in thinking, “Worst case, I leave.” Instead she ended up building a life with the guy.

Their six-year age gap? Zero drama. Miley joked in a 2024 interview that Morando “grew up on a laptop,” while she grew up sharing one family desktop. The generational mismatch apparently works in their favor. She even teased that their dog is “basically raised off Reddit thanks to Maxx.”

Going All In

By early 2024 the couple had already moved in together. People sources described Miley as calmer, happier and more grounded than ever, with Morando preferring a low-profile lifestyle that balances her megawatt world.

And Miley’s fam? Chaos as usual. In a chat with The Cut, she roasted her mom, saying Tish used to rank “being tall” way above “being respectful.” Miley said she had to figure out for herself that a partner who treats you well should probably be the bare minimum. With Morando, she feels she finally got both respect and, in her words, “a man who’s hot as hell.”

Partners in Life and Music

Morando isn’t just Miley’s fiancé. He’s part of the creative backbone of her recent work. He played on and co-created tracks from Endless Summer Vacation and her latest album Something Beautiful, even co-writing the title track.

When Miley won Record of the Year for Flowers at the 2024 Grammys, she called him “my love” during her speech. Considering Flowers became an anthem about independence after heartbreak, it hits different now.

A New Beginning

Before Morando, Miley’s most public relationship was with actor Liam Hemsworth. They were on-and-off for a decade, married briefly, and finalized their divorce in 2020. Her new engagement feels like the complete reset she worked toward through her music.

Now, with the ring officially flashed and the relationship stronger than ever, Miley Cyrus is heading into her next era. And yeah, for once, she doesn’t have to buy herself flowers.