Flea has spent the past four decades proving he can do basically anything. Red Hot Chili Peppers lifer, session monster for everyone from Johnny Cash to Alanis Morissette, actor in cult films, occasional underwear exhibitionist. The man’s résumé is wild. But somehow, through all that, he never released a proper solo album. That streak ends next year, as the RHCP bassist officially launches his solo era with a new single titled “A Plea.”

Long before funk-rock took over his life, Flea’s first language was the trumpet. The instrument has quietly crept back into his creative orbit in recent years, even showing up in a story Nick Cave shared about Flea recording a “trumpet record.” That rumor is now confirmed. The still-untitled album arrives next year via Nonesuch, and its first preview shows Flea leaning deep into jazz, spirituality, and raw, emotional expression.

“A Plea,” out today, is built with an all-star crew from the jazz and experimental world. Flea wrote the track himself, handling lead vocals, trumpet, and electric bass. Joining him is saxophonist and producer Josh Johnson, who adds alto sax and backing vocals. The lineup also includes Tortoise’s Jeff Parker on guitar, Atoms For Peace percussionist Mauro Refosco, drummer Deantoni Parks, double bassist Anna Butterss, trombonist Vikram Devasthali, alto flutist Rickey Washington, and chant vocals from Chris Warren.

The result hits like a shockwave. The song opens with Flea’s unmistakable bass tone before bursting into a restless, spiraling jazz workout. His vocal entrance lands later, blending Sun Ra-style mantra delivery with something closer to punk catharsis. The lyrics are blunt and urgent, tapping into a feeling that the world is on the brink. He talks about sensing a civil war in the air and refusing to play political games. The track eventually shifts into pure intention: an open-hearted plea to choose peace, love, and empathy.

In a statement, Flea doubled down on that message, saying he isn’t interested in politics as performance. “There is a much more transcendent place above it where there’s discourse to be had that can actually help humanity,” he explained. “There’s a place where we meet, and it’s love.”

The song arrives with an equally striking video, directed by Flea’s daughter Clara Balzary. The clip shows the 63-year-old musician in bright, eccentric outfits, dancing wildly through a soundstage and an outdoor set, often surrounded by kids. It feels spontaneous and personal, like the visual counterpart to a project he’s wanted to make for decades.

With “A Plea,” Flea finally steps into the spotlight on his own terms. If this first taste is anything to go by, his upcoming album won’t just be a side project. It’s shaping up to be one of the most adventurous statements of his career.

FAQ

1. Did Flea release a solo album?

Flea is preparing his first full solo album, set for release next year via Nonesuch Records.

2. What is “A Plea”?

“A Plea” is Flea’s new single featuring trumpet, bass, vocals, and contributions from jazz musicians like Jeff Parker and Mauro Refosco.

3. Who directed the music video?

The video for “A Plea” was directed by Flea’s daughter, Clara Balzary.