Robyn is in full resurrection mode, and Jamie xx clearly wants to help kick the door open. The two once-in-a-generation tastemakers have teamed up again, and the result is a remix that feels like someone cracked open Robyn’s emotional circuitry and rewired it for 3 AM dance floors.

“Dopamine” was already a huge moment — Robyn’s first single in seven years, a shimmering and emotional comeback that reminded everyone why she’s one of pop’s most important architects. But Jamie xx’s new rework? That’s a different animal.

A Remix That Doesn’t Behave

Jamie xx hasn’t dropped a remix in three years, and you can hear the pent-up energy in every chopped snare and jittery synth flicker. Instead of smoothing out the track or leaning into nostalgia, he slices “Dopamine” into hyperactive fragments, the kind that hit like adrenaline spikes.

He keeps the warm center of Robyn’s verse — that classic Robyn longing that somehow feels hopeful and heartbroken at the same time — but the world around her is rebuilt from scratch. The remix jitters, hiccups, and swerves, creating a dance anthem that feels alive, unstable, and endlessly replayable. Basically, Jamie went full Jamie.

In his own words, he was just having fun:

“I had a blast making this remix; the original song is so great it was mega fun to get to play around with it. Thanks, Robyn! Looking forward to playing it on some dance floors v soon.”

That line alone tells you where this track is heading. Straight to sweaty clubs before Christmas hits.

This drop also carries a vibe of “the gang is getting back together.” Robyn popped up on Jamie xx’s “Life” last year, they performed the track live in Copenhagen, and now they’re trading sonic favors again. Fans of The xx will clock the timeline too — Jamie’s last remix before this was for Oliver Sim’s “GMT” in 2022.

The energy around all these connections screams one thing: all camps are gearing up for 2025. New albums? More collaborations? A festival season takeover? It’s hard not to read the tea leaves.

FAQ

1. What is Jamie xx’s new remix about?

It’s a hyperactive reimagining of Robyn’s comeback single “Dopamine,” turning the emotional pop track into a jittery, club-ready dance anthem.

2. When was Jamie xx’s last remix before this?

His previous remix was in 2022 for Oliver Sim’s “GMT,” making “Dopamine” his first remix release in three years.

3. Is Robyn releasing more new music?

“Dopamine” is her first single in seven years, and all signs — including these renewed collaborations — suggest more activity heading into 2025.