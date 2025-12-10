Miley Cyrus always had a flair for the dramatic, but her new video for Dream As One feels like she cracked open an entire fantasy universe and walked straight into it. The track, lifted from the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash soundtrack, already earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song, and the visuals? Total big-screen energy.

The clip opens with Cyrus staring down a glowing woodland spirit, like she’s having a spiritual FaceTime with Pandora itself. The vibe is ethereal, moody, almost ritualistic. She didn’t drop a pop video — she dropped a pilgrimage.

Cyrus hopped on Instagram to call the song “a symbol of transformation, power and the entrance into a new era for anyone who has ever risen from their own ashes.” Classic Miley: raw, self-aware, and lowkey preaching rebirth like she’s the shaman of pop.

A Song Built Like a Cinematic Spell

Dream As One isn’t just a soundtrack filler. Written by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen, the song feels engineered for emotional damage in IMAX. The swelling strings. The breathy vocals. The slow-burn chorus that hits like a spiritual awakening. It’s the kind of ballad that makes you stare out of windows dramatically even if your life is fine.

Given the pedigree behind it, the Golden Globe nod isn’t shocking — Ronson and Wyatt are basically awards-show magnets, and Franglen is one of the sonic architects of the Avatar universe.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Is Heating Up Hype

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash lands in theaters on December 19, with the full soundtrack arriving a week earlier on December 12. The franchise has always gone big with music, and bringing Miley into the fold feels like the most chaotic-perfect crossover. Pandora meets the queen of emotional reinvention? Yeah, that tracks.

This new chapter is already building mega-fan buzz, and Dream As One is only fueling the fire. The song slots neatly into the franchise’s themes: connection, resurrection, nature, and fighting through the mess of existence. Miley’s been living those themes publicly for years, so the collaboration weirdly feels inevitable.

FAQ

What is Dream As One by Miley Cyrus?

Dream As One is an original ballad written for the Avatar: Fire and Ash soundtrack, created by Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Simon Franglen.

Is Dream As One nominated for any awards?

Yes, the song is nominated for Best Original Song at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

When does Avatar: Fire and Ash release?

The film hits theaters on December 19, with the official soundtrack dropping December 12.