The long road to Michael just hit a very public milestone.

The first full trailer for Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic has officially landed, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on April 24. And while the visuals are polished and reverent, the tone is noticeably heavier than the teaser that preceded it.

This time, the shine cracks.

Jaafar Jackson Steps Into the Spotlight

At the center is Jaafar Jackson, the late icon’s nephew, making his feature debut as Michael. Physically, the resemblance is uncanny. The trailer leans into that, offering extended glimpses of classic Jackson moments: the first moonwalk, the Thriller Grammy sweep, studio sessions with Quincy Jones, and stadium-sized adoration.

But between the applause beats, there’s friction.

Joe Jackson, Control, and Creative Tension

The trailer doesn’t shy away from Michael’s complicated relationship with his father and manager, Joe Jackson, played by Colman Domingo. Early scenes show Joe shaping the Jackson 5 with military discipline. Later, he attempts to steer Michael’s solo career with the same iron grip.

One exchange cuts deep.

“I need to think,” Michael says.

“I told you what to think,” Joe snaps back.

It’s the most emotionally raw moment in the clip, and a clear signal that this film wants to acknowledge trauma, not just triumph.

Iconography Meets Oddity

Fuqua’s trailer moves fast, stacking career highs with stranger footnotes: Michael’s hair catching fire during a commercial shoot, quiet moments with his pet chimpanzee Bubbles, and behind-the-scenes flashes that humanize the mythology.

The cast around Jaafar is stacked. Nia Long plays Katherine Jackson. Miles Teller appears as longtime lawyer John Branca. Larenz Tate embodies Motown founder Berry Gordy. Kat Graham steps in as Diana Ross. On paper, it’s prestige casting across the board.

The Controversy That Won’t Stay Offscreen

Still, Michael arrives carrying serious baggage.

The film, approved by the Jackson estate, has been delayed repeatedly. Production wrapped in May 2024, but extensive reshoots followed after reports surfaced that the original script violated a decades-old legal agreement tied to Jordan Chandler, whose allegations against Jackson were settled in the 1990s. That storyline was reportedly removed, pushing the release from March 2025 to April 2026.

Criticism hasn’t come only from outside voices. Paris Jackson publicly distanced herself from the project, claiming producers ignored her feedback on factual inaccuracies. Meanwhile, Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed has condemned the biopic as disingenuous, arguing it avoids or reframes allegations that continue to define Jackson’s legacy.

Studio messaging and the trailer itself suggest the film largely focuses on Jackson’s rise and early solo era, stopping short of his most controversial years. Whether that’s narrative choice or legal necessity remains an open question.

A Legacy Still Being Rewritten

The trailer makes one thing clear. Michael isn’t trying to resolve the debate around Jackson. It’s choosing a version of the story and committing to it.

Whether audiences see that as tribute, denial, or something in between will define the film’s impact far more than box office numbers.

Michael opens in theaters on April 24.