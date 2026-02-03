The wait wasn’t just long. It was seismic.

Now it’s official. BTS are back, all seven of them, and they’re returning in the biggest way possible.

On March 21, BTS will reunite for BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, a global live performance streaming exclusively on Netflix from Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. KST, marking the group’s first full-group appearance since completing South Korea’s mandatory military service and Netflix’s first-ever global live broadcast from Korea.

Yes. History, again.

A Homecoming, Not Just a Comeback

The concert arrives just one day after the release of ARIRANG, BTS’s fifth studio album and their first full-length release in six years, following 2020’s Be. Dropping March 20 via Big Hit Music, the album is described as deeply reflective, rooted in Korean identity, legacy, and the long road the group has traveled together.

Choosing Gwanghwamun isn’t random. It’s symbolic. Cultural, political, historical. BTS aren’t just performing. They’re reclaiming space.

The livestream will be directed by Hamish Hamilton, with HYBE and Big Hit Music producing alongside Netflix. Translation: this won’t feel like a standard concert stream. Expect scale, precision, and cinematic chaos.

The Documentary Era Begins

If the live show is the celebration, the documentary is the confession.

BTS: THE RETURN, a feature-length film directed by Bao Nguyen, premieres on Netflix on March 27. The documentary follows RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook as they reunite in Los Angeles, make music, and re-learn how to be BTS again after years apart.

It’s the first deep look at the group post-hiatus, post-solo era, post-enlistment. Less polish. More truth.

World Tour Incoming, And It’s Massive

After Seoul, BTS will hit the road for the ARIRANG World Tour (2026–2027). The numbers are wild: over 80 shows, 34 regions, stadium-only dates, and a 360-degree in-the-round stage design for every major stop.

This isn’t a victory lap. It’s a reset of the global pop hierarchy.

BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG streams live on Netflix on March 21 at 8 p.m. KST from Seoul.

ARIRANG is BTS’s fifth studio album and first full-length release in six years, dropping March 20.

Yes. BTS: THE RETURN, a feature-length documentary, premieres on Netflix on March 27.