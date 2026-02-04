Paul Simon already said goodbye once. Turns out, he wasn’t done talking.
After officially retiring from touring in 2018 due to hearing loss, the legendary songwriter made a carefully controlled return to the stage last year with A Quiet Celebration. No spectacle. No nostalgia-bait. Just precision, patience, and songs that still breathe.
Now, that comeback rolls forward into 2026, with an extended European run followed by a full return across North America and Europe.
Throughout April and May 2026, Simon brings A Quiet Celebration to mainland Europe and the British Isles. The tour hits Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, London, and Dublin, blending multi-night residencies with select arena-sized venues.
The production remains restrained but rich. Simon is joined by Edie Brickell and a 10-piece ensemble built for nuance, not volume. Even in larger rooms, the show leans inward.
Following the European leg, A Quiet Celebration returns to North America in June and July 2026, beginning June 4 in Palo Alto and running through mid-July.
Stops include iconic venues like the Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks, Forest Hills Stadium, Tanglewood, Ravinia, and Bethel Woods. Many of these dates mirror the emotional geography of Simon’s career, turning the tour into something closer to a retrospective journey than a standard run.
This marks Simon’s most extensive touring stretch since his announced retirement.
Paul Simon – North America Tour Dates (2026)
-
June 4 – Palo Alto, CA · Frost Amphitheater
-
June 7 – Los Angeles, CA · Hollywood Bowl
-
June 9 – San Diego, CA · Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
-
June 12 – Morrison, CO · Red Rocks Amphitheatre
-
June 13 – Morrison, CO · Red Rocks Amphitheatre
-
June 16 – Kansas City, MO · Starlight Theatre
-
June 18 – Cincinnati, OH · PNC Pavilion
-
June 20 – Rochester Mills, MI · Meadow Brook Amphitheater
-
June 23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH · Blossom Music Center
-
June 25 – Toronto, Canada · RBC Amphitheater
-
June 27 – Lenox, MA · Tanglewood
-
June 30 – Gilford, NH · BankNH Pavilion
-
July 3 – Bethel, NY · Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
-
July 5 – Philadelphia, PA · The Mann Center
-
July 8 – Forest Hills, NY · Forest Hills Stadium
-
July 11 – Raleigh, NC · Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
-
July 13 – Atlanta, GA · Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
-
July 15 – Franklin, TN · FirstBank Amphitheatre
-
July 17 – Highland Park, IL · Ravinia
-
July 18 – Highland Park, IL · Ravinia
Paul Simon – Europe & UK Tour Dates (2026)
-
April 9 – Prague, Czech Republic · Congress Centre
-
April 10 – Prague, Czech Republic · Congress Centre
-
April 12 – Prague, Czech Republic · Congress Centre
-
April 15 – Berlin, Germany · Uber Eats Music Hall
-
April 16 – Berlin, Germany · Uber Eats Music Hall
-
April 18 – Copenhagen, Denmark · Falconer Centre
-
April 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark · Falconer Centre
-
April 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark · Falconer Centre
-
April 22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands · AFAS Live
-
April 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands · AFAS Live
-
April 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands · AFAS Live
-
April 27 – Brussels, Belgium · BOZAR
-
April 28 – Brussels, Belgium · BOZAR
-
April 30 – Brussels, Belgium · BOZAR
-
May 3 – Paris, France · Grand Rex
-
May 4 – Paris, France · Grand Rex
-
May 7 – Liverpool, UK · M&S Bank Arena
-
May 9 – Glasgow, UK · SEC Armadillo
-
May 10 – Glasgow, UK · SEC Armadillo
-
May 13 – London, UK · Royal Albert Hall
-
May 14 – London, UK · Royal Albert Hall
-
May 17 – London, UK · Palladium
-
May 18 – London, UK · Palladium
-
May 20 – Dublin, Ireland · 3Arena