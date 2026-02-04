Paul Simon already said goodbye once. Turns out, he wasn’t done talking.

After officially retiring from touring in 2018 due to hearing loss, the legendary songwriter made a carefully controlled return to the stage last year with A Quiet Celebration. No spectacle. No nostalgia-bait. Just precision, patience, and songs that still breathe.

Now, that comeback rolls forward into 2026, with an extended European run followed by a full return across North America and Europe.

- Advertisement -

Throughout April and May 2026, Simon brings A Quiet Celebration to mainland Europe and the British Isles. The tour hits Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, London, and Dublin, blending multi-night residencies with select arena-sized venues.

The production remains restrained but rich. Simon is joined by Edie Brickell and a 10-piece ensemble built for nuance, not volume. Even in larger rooms, the show leans inward.

Following the European leg, A Quiet Celebration returns to North America in June and July 2026, beginning June 4 in Palo Alto and running through mid-July.

Stops include iconic venues like the Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks, Forest Hills Stadium, Tanglewood, Ravinia, and Bethel Woods. Many of these dates mirror the emotional geography of Simon’s career, turning the tour into something closer to a retrospective journey than a standard run.

This marks Simon’s most extensive touring stretch since his announced retirement.

Paul Simon – North America Tour Dates (2026)

June 4 – Palo Alto, CA · Frost Amphitheater

June 7 – Los Angeles, CA · Hollywood Bowl - Advertisement -

June 9 – San Diego, CA · Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

June 12 – Morrison, CO · Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 13 – Morrison, CO · Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 16 – Kansas City, MO · Starlight Theatre

June 18 – Cincinnati, OH · PNC Pavilion

June 20 – Rochester Mills, MI · Meadow Brook Amphitheater

June 23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH · Blossom Music Center

June 25 – Toronto, Canada · RBC Amphitheater

June 27 – Lenox, MA · Tanglewood

June 30 – Gilford, NH · BankNH Pavilion

July 3 – Bethel, NY · Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 5 – Philadelphia, PA · The Mann Center

July 8 – Forest Hills, NY · Forest Hills Stadium

July 11 – Raleigh, NC · Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 13 – Atlanta, GA · Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

July 15 – Franklin, TN · FirstBank Amphitheatre

July 17 – Highland Park, IL · Ravinia

July 18 – Highland Park, IL · Ravinia

Paul Simon – Europe & UK Tour Dates (2026)

April 9 – Prague, Czech Republic · Congress Centre

April 10 – Prague, Czech Republic · Congress Centre

April 12 – Prague, Czech Republic · Congress Centre

April 15 – Berlin, Germany · Uber Eats Music Hall

April 16 – Berlin, Germany · Uber Eats Music Hall

April 18 – Copenhagen, Denmark · Falconer Centre

April 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark · Falconer Centre

April 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark · Falconer Centre

April 22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands · AFAS Live

April 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands · AFAS Live

April 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands · AFAS Live

April 27 – Brussels, Belgium · BOZAR

April 28 – Brussels, Belgium · BOZAR

April 30 – Brussels, Belgium · BOZAR

May 3 – Paris, France · Grand Rex

May 4 – Paris, France · Grand Rex

May 7 – Liverpool, UK · M&S Bank Arena

May 9 – Glasgow, UK · SEC Armadillo

May 10 – Glasgow, UK · SEC Armadillo

May 13 – London, UK · Royal Albert Hall

May 14 – London, UK · Royal Albert Hall

May 17 – London, UK · Palladium

May 18 – London, UK · Palladium

May 20 – Dublin, Ireland · 3Arena