If there is a single sound that defines the collective heartbeat of the UK’s dance heritage, it is the pluck of a synth string in a dark room just before the drop. For three decades, Faithless have been the high priests of that ritual. Now, they’re taking the ceremony under the open skies of Manchester.

In a move that’s already sending ripples through the North West’s clubbing veterans and Gen Z shufflers alike, Faithless have been confirmed to headline a massive open-air show at Barton Aerodrome on Friday, 3 July 2026. This isn’t just another stop on a circuit; it’s a centerpiece of the brand-new Barton Live summer series, turning a historic aviation hub into a runway for pure, unadulterated electronic soul.

A Rare Homecoming for the Champions of Sound

While Manchester’s industrial DNA is woven into the very fabric of house and techno, seeing Faithless in a large-scale outdoor setting remains a rare, “pinch-me” moment. The 2026 dates mark the group’s first live shows in eight years—a hiatus that has only made the hunger for their presence grow.

- Advertisement -

Now fronted by founding members Sister Bliss and Rollo, the group is operating with a renewed, fierce energy. Last year’s critically acclaimed album, Champion Sound, proved that Faithless haven’t just aged; they’ve evolved. The record managed the impossible: honoring the late, legendary Maxi Jazz while carving out a future featuring voices like Amelia Fox and Nathan Ball.

“Faithless has always been about the message of unity,” says an industry insider. “In a world that feels increasingly fragmented, hearing ‘God Is A DJ’ ringing out over a 5,000-capacity crowd at an airfield is going to feel like a spiritual reset.”

What to Expect: Bespoke Production and Era-Defining Anthems

The Barton Aerodrome show promises to be a visual and sonic assault in the best way possible. We’re talking bespoke staging designed to frame the runway backdrop, paired with immersive lighting that will likely be visible from the M60.

The setlist? Expect a masterclass in tension and release. You’ll get the heavy hitters—Insomnia, Salva Mea, and We Come 1—but filtered through the lens of their modern “Champion Sound” era. It’s a fusion of live instrumentation and electronic grit that few acts can pull off without losing the dancefloor’s momentum.

Barton Live: Manchester’s New Summer Destination

The gig is part of the inaugural Barton Live series, a four-day takeover that is quickly positioning Eccles as the North West’s answer to the great European summer pop-ups. Faithless join a stacked week of talent, including David Gray, Craig David, and the Electric Heart indie festival featuring The Fratellis and Scouting For Girls.

With early evening finishes (curfew is 11:00 PM), vast grassed layouts, and a venue that literally lets you party next to a runway, it’s a refreshing alternative to the often-cramped city-center club spaces.

Ticket Details and Essential Info

Date: Friday, 3 July 2026

Venue: Barton Aerodrome, Manchester - Advertisement -

Age Restriction: 14+

Times: Gates open at 17:00 | Last entry 20:00

Tickets: Sign-ups are live now at bartonlive.co.uk. General sale begins Friday, 6 February 2026.

Faithless at Barton Live 2026

How do I get tickets for Faithless in Manchester 2026? You can sign up for priority access at the official Barton Live website. General sale tickets go live on Friday, February 6. Prices are expected to range from £39.50 for standard entry to £79.50 for VIP packages.

Who is performing in Faithless now? The current live incarnation is led by founding members Sister Bliss and Rollo. Following the passing of Maxi Jazz, the group has collaborated with vocalists like Nathan Ball and Amelia Fox to bring their classic hits and new Champion Sound material to life.

Is Barton Aerodrome easy to get to? Yes. Located in Eccles, the venue has strong transport links to Manchester city center and ample on-site parking. It’s designed to be a “summer escape” that’s still accessible for locals.