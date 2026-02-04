New York’s rising star, Xaviersobased, isn’t slowing down. Just one week after dropping his critically acclaimed debut album, Xavier, the rapper has unveiled a high-octane bonus track titled “Party At My Place.” This latest release signals a significant shift toward the mainstream, as it features production heavyweights Skrillex and Dylan Brady (of 100 gecs).

A Collision of Genres

“Party At My Place” functions as a sonic playground where underground rap meets experimental electronic music. The track benefits from the distinct fingerprints of its producers:

Dylan Brady brings the distorted, maximalist energy characteristic of the hyperpop scene.

Skrillex provides the polished, intricate sound design that has defined his recent prolific output.

The result is a composition that shifts directions frequently, mirroring the unpredictable energy of the New York scene that birthed Xaviersobased. Rather than overshadowing the vocalist, the complex production provides a high-energy backdrop for Xav’s unique flow, validating the buzz surrounding his debut LP.

Skrillex’s Relentless Pace

For Skrillex, this collaboration marks his second major move of 2026. He began the year by pivoting away from the dancefloor with Kora, a surprise ambient EP featuring Varg2™ and Whitearmor. Transitioning from atmospheric textures to the jagged rhythms of “Party At My Place” highlights the veteran producer’s current strategy: total stylistic fluidity.

Mainstream Momentum

While Xavier established the rapper as a critical darling, “Party At My Place” serves a different purpose. By aligning with established innovators like Brady and Skrillex, Xaviersobased positions himself as a bridge between niche internet subcultures and the broader music industry. The track feels less like a leftover from the album sessions and more like a victory lap for an artist currently holding the industry’s undivided attention.