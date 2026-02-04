back to top
Greek Edition

The Sound of the Underground Goes Global: Xaviersobased Recruits Skrillex and Dylan Brady for “Party At My Place”

New York rapper Xaviersobased follows his debut album 'Xavier' with a powerhouse collaboration featuring Skrillex and 100 gecs' Dylan Brady.

By Echo Langford
In
Hip-Hop Music News, Artists & Culture

New York’s rising star, Xaviersobased, isn’t slowing down. Just one week after dropping his critically acclaimed debut album, Xavier, the rapper has unveiled a high-octane bonus track titled “Party At My Place.” This latest release signals a significant shift toward the mainstream, as it features production heavyweights Skrillex and Dylan Brady (of 100 gecs).

A Collision of Genres

“Party At My Place” functions as a sonic playground where underground rap meets experimental electronic music. The track benefits from the distinct fingerprints of its producers:

  • Dylan Brady brings the distorted, maximalist energy characteristic of the hyperpop scene.

    - Advertisement -

  • Skrillex provides the polished, intricate sound design that has defined his recent prolific output.

The result is a composition that shifts directions frequently, mirroring the unpredictable energy of the New York scene that birthed Xaviersobased. Rather than overshadowing the vocalist, the complex production provides a high-energy backdrop for Xav’s unique flow, validating the buzz surrounding his debut LP.

Skrillex’s Relentless Pace

For Skrillex, this collaboration marks his second major move of 2026. He began the year by pivoting away from the dancefloor with Kora, a surprise ambient EP featuring Varg2™ and Whitearmor. Transitioning from atmospheric textures to the jagged rhythms of “Party At My Place” highlights the veteran producer’s current strategy: total stylistic fluidity.

Mainstream Momentum

While Xavier established the rapper as a critical darling, “Party At My Place” serves a different purpose. By aligning with established innovators like Brady and Skrillex, Xaviersobased positions himself as a bridge between niche internet subcultures and the broader music industry. The track feels less like a leftover from the album sessions and more like a victory lap for an artist currently holding the industry’s undivided attention.

- Advertisement -

Dive Deeper on Hit-Channel:

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

Playlists

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, February 5, 2026

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved