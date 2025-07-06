Metallica & Guns N’ Roses Rock Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show at ‘Back to the Beginning’

In an emotional and electrifying night, Ozzy Osbourne’s long-awaited farewell concert, Back to the Beginning, became a monumental celebration of heavy metal history. Held at Villa Park in Birmingham, the birthplace of Black Sabbath, the concert marked the band’s final-ever performance — a heartfelt goodbye featuring a lineup of legendary acts.

Metallica took the stage with blazing energy, paying homage to Sabbath by opening with “Hole in the Sky” from Sabotage (1975) and the rarely performed “Johnny Blade” from Never Say Die! (1978). Their set ignited the crowd with raw power and reverence for Osbourne’s legacy.

Guns N’ Roses delivered a four-track tribute, kicking off with “It’s Alright” from Technical Ecstasy, a deep cut last performed by the band in 1993. They followed with “Never Say Die,” “Junior’s Eyes,” and a powerful rendition of Sabbath Bloody Sabbath’s title track, each performance steeped in passion and nostalgia.

- Advertisement -

The evening culminated with all four original Black Sabbath members — Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward — reuniting for one last thunderous set. With Tom Morello as musical director, the night also included appearances by Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, and surprise jams featuring Steven Tyler, Billy Corgan, and Sammy Hagar, including a spine-tingling version of “Whole Lotta Love.”

“This is where it all began,” Ozzy said in a heartfelt speech. “I’m home.”

Back to the Beginning raised funds for Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice, marking not just an end — but a powerful act of giving back.

Guns N’ Roses tocando ‘Sabbath Bloody Sabbath’ no festival de despedida de Ozzy Osbourne e Black Sabbath pic.twitter.com/r7xMBxY9fR — Guns N' Roses News (@gnrnewsbrasil) July 5, 2025

Guns N' Roses performing at Back To The Beginning | Black Sabbath's final show. pic.twitter.com/nLMVbbrcjj — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) July 5, 2025

Metallica supporting Black Sabbath at Villa Park this evening. I’m posting this for Martin Bell. Martin ran the map store in Old College, @RMASandhurst for years. He died of cancer as he lived: quietly. What very few people know is that he was a virtuoso guitarist who taught me… pic.twitter.com/GngJGNdLz7 — Andrew Fox (@Mr_Andrew_Fox) July 5, 2025

Metallica tocando For Whom the Bell Tolls en Back To The Beginning, el concierto final de Ozzy Osbourne y de Black Sabbath 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e6rO11T1wo — metaltower.net (@themetaltower) July 5, 2025