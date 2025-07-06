back to top
Da Vinci’s Flying Machine Could Actually Work — And Outperform Modern Drones

New Johns Hopkins study shows that Leonardo’s 1480 sketch wasn’t just imagination — it could fly, and do so efficiently.

By Adrian Voss
Digital reconstruction of Leonardo da Vinci’s flying machine in mid-flight

Imagine a flying machine from the 15th century that not only could take off — but outperform today’s drones.

According to a new study by Johns Hopkins University, a long-forgotten sketch by Leonardo da Vinci, drawn in 1480, has been digitally reconstructed and tested — and it turns out, it could really work.

The design, which resembles a rotating fabric spiral, was once considered purely conceptual. But researchers now say its unique rotor geometry generates lift with less energy and far less noise than most modern drone propellers.

Although Da Vinci imagined the machine powered by human effort — something unlikely to get it airborne — the scientists showed that with lightweight electric motors, his concept becomes fully functional.

Using advanced simulations and modeling, the team reconstructed Leonardo’s blueprint and tested its potential in modern conditions. The results? A surprisingly stable, efficient, and quiet flight profile that rivals — or even beats — current rotorcraft technology.

There’s no physical prototype yet, but the simulation data is accurate enough to give engineers confidence in its real-world feasibility.

So yes — the man who painted the Mona Lisa may have also drawn the blueprint for the next generation of sustainable aerial design.

  •  1480: A sketch.
  •  2025: Proof.
  •  The future of drones — from the past.

Turns out, Da Vinci wasn’t just drawing wings — he was sketching the future of flight.

